'Whistling winds' expected overnight as weather turns to heavy rain

With heavy rain and gales coming, a number of weather warnings are in place, mostly covering southern and central New Zealand.

The fickle autumn weather is beginning, with MetService warning there is a “little bit of everything ahead”.

As a wet and windy low pressure front draws near, wind will pick up towards the end of Thursday, bringing with it rainy weather for most of the country.

The rain will first hit the West Coast of the South Island from Thursday evening, heading to the North Island on Friday.

“It will be a night of whistling winds across the motu,” said meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane​.

Severe gales of up to 120kph could hit the central South Island and lower North Island. There are strong wind warnings in place for Canterbury High Country, Marlborough and Wellington.

Air New Zealand is advising passengers through Wellington that Friday morning flights may be disrupted due to the forecast high wind.

“Several areas are under heavy rain warnings and watches, with the bulk of the rain over mountainous areas of the West Coast Region. Some thundery falls can also be expected along the western South Island,” Magkabutlane said.

Fiordland, Westland and Canterbury south of Arthur’s Pass will see the first signs of the heavy rain, with an orange heavy rain warning in place from 4pm Thursday.

From 9pm the ranges of Tasman west of Motueka will also be under an orange heavy rain warning.

In the early hours of Friday morning the rain will move north, with the Tararua Ranges and Taranaki under an orange heavy rain warning for most of the day.

The good news is that the wet, windy turn is likely to be short-lived, with the weather clearing as Saturday goes on and turning into more settled weather on Sunday.

Magkabutlane​ provided some forecasts for festival-goers, with Womad on in Taranaki and Homegrown in Wellington.

Womad attendees “will get the full range of Taranaki weather across the weekend, with sunnier weather settling in by Saturday afternoon”.

Wellington will be more straightforward, with the rain forecast to have cleared up by the start of Homegrown on Saturday afternoon.