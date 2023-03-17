Strong winds, wet weather disrupting travel across New Zealand

With heavy rain and gales coming, a number of weather warnings are in place, mostly covering southern and central New Zealand.

Strong winds and rain are hitting the lower North Island and the South Island, with multiple weather warnings across Aotearoa and disruption to travel.

MetService has lifted an orange strong wind warning which was in place for the Wellington region on Friday morning, with severe gale northerlies in exposed places gusting up to 120kph.

The usually smooth East by West ferry sailing from Days Bay to Wellington was turned into a choppy affair as northerly winds blustered across Wellington harbour on Friday morning. As a result ferries are operating on a reduced timetable.

At Wellington Airport, one Jetstar flight into Wellington forced to divert to Christchurch due to high winds. An Air NZ flight from Napier has been diverted amid other delays.

A Wellington Electricity spokesperson said there was one unplanned power outage caused by a tree hitting power lines in Stokes Valley in the Hutt Valley on Friday morning. The outage initially affected 1300 people from 4am, dropping to 170 affected at 4.30am before power was restored at 5.30am.

To the east, a strong wind watch is in place for Wairarapa where northwest winds may reach severe gales at times.

The Tararua Range is forecast to see warning level rain until 6pm on Friday, with 80mm to 120mm expected to fall at a peak rate of 15mm to 25mm an hour.

Across the Cook Strait, strong wind and heavy rain warnings are in place for Marlborough until 9am on Friday.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Wellingtonians have woken up to heavy rain and winds.

MetService is warning gale force northerlies may reach 120kph with strong gusts bringing the potential for damage to trees and power lines in the region.

The Richmond and Bryant Ranges, including the Rai Valley area and Marlborough Sounds, are expected to see 110mm of rain at peak rainfall rates of 15 to 25 mm per hour.

The South Island’s West Coast is under heavy rain warnings from Fiordland north to Westland. A slip about 3.45am on Friday had closed State Highway 7 between Springs Junction and Reefton (Rahu Saddle). The alternative route via SH69, SH6 and SH65 would add three hours to the journey.

Buller remains under a heavy rain watch while the Tasman ranges west of Motueka are under an orange rain warning.

Westland is set to be drenched, with 200 to 300mm of rain forecast in the region, rising to possibly as much as 400mm in the ranges between Otira and Fox Glacier.

Rain is expected to ease south of the glaciers by 4pm Friday, and by 8pm in the north.

Finlay Dunseath/Stuff East by West ferries are operating on a reduced schedule due to high winds across Wellington harbour.

Across the Alps, a strong wind warning is place for the Canterbury high country until 6pm on Friday. Banks Peninsula is under a strong wind watch with northeast winds possibly reaching severe gales at times.

Otago and Southland were both expected to see periods of heavy rain overnight on Thursday, with heavy rain watches lapsing at 4am and 5am respectively.

A smattering of heavy rain and strong wind watches are in place around the central North Island.

Rain may reach warning criteria in the central plateau from Tongariro National Park to the Kaimanawa Range, Bay of Plenty ranges east of Ōpōtiki. Heavy rain watches are in place for both regions until Saturday morning.

Northerly winds may reach severe gales in South Taranaki and Whanganui, while Mount Taranaki is under a heavy rain warning until 5pm Friday with 200 to 250mm of rain expected to fall.

In New Plymouth, where the three-day Womad festival will get under way from 6pm, rain is expected to ease to showers by 5pm.

The strong northerlies battering the region are also expected to ease as the day goes on.

The weather is expected to be much better on day two and three of the festival, with showers clearing on Saturday morning, making way for a fine afternoon and sunnier Sunday.