Two rescued after yacht hits rocks near Akaroa during 'howling' gale force winds

Two people have been rescued after a yacht hit some rocks near Akaroa as “howling” gale force winds tore through Banks Peninsula.

The Banks Peninsula area is under a strong wind warning until midnight Tuesday.

Forecast alongside periods of heavy rain, the Bank Peninsula could see severe south to southwest gales reaching 120kmh.

Senior constable Anita Osborne said in a Facebook post that two crew members were rescued, one having nearly drowned after their yacht had gone onto the rocks at Flea Bay on Tuesday evening.

Both people were at the local health centre, she said.

In another incident, a yacht mooring at Akaroa Harbour had now “been beached by the green”, she said.

JOANNE NAISH/STUFF Ame Millan describes how a tornado swept through her Greymouth property on Monday night.

Osborne said there was widespread surface flooding in Akaroa and along the Banks Peninsula with “large swell smashing up over the roads” and gale force winds sounded “like a freight train.”

She warned the community to stay home and be careful driving in the morning, as branches, loose debris, and rocks were down everywhere.

“It's too hazardous in the winds in some places for myself or contractors to get to them tonight, so please drive carefully tomorrow, and they'll be cleared as soon as this weather eases up,” the post said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Strong winds and heavy rain on Monday night in Southland caused trees to be blown over.

In Christchurch, a large tree fell and blocked both lanes of Hussey Street in Northwood.

A Christchurch City Council spokesperson confirmed the road was closed while a team worked to remove the tree and debris after it fell near Willowbank Wildlife Reserve.

A local resident said that the tree had been half cleared by the evening, but it was off the road.

Jacquie Ching/Stuff A tree fell down and blocked Hussey Road in Northwood in Christchurch on Tuesday as heavy rain hit the region.

A strong wind watch has been issued for Eastern Marlborough south of Ward until 11am Wednesday.

Further north, MetService issued a heavy swell warning for Wellington from 7pm Tuesday to 3pm Wednesday, affecting Cape Terawhiti to Turakirae Head.