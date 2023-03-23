Chilly start for some as temperatures dip below 0C in parts of South Island

Temperatures dipped below zero in parts of the South Island on Thursday morning, while the upper North Island had its coldest start to the year.

Hamilton recorded its coldest temperature of 2023, dropping to 3.5C at 6am, while Tauranga was a bit warmer at 9.5C.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said compared to March 2022 temperatures were dropping slightly earlier.

“Last year in Hamilton the lowest temperature in March was 7.6C and in April they started to get cooler, but this year they have started to feel that chill earlier,” he said.

In the South Island the Mt Hutt summit dipped to a chilly -2.9C. Further up in the Lewis Pass the temperature dropped to -0.3C, and in the high country of Fairlie it got down to 3.5C.

A ridge of high pressure over New Zealand will stay in place until Friday as a front moves up the South Island, James said..

This is expected to bring wet weather to the West Coast on Friday and westerly showers to the North Island at the start of the weekend.

SUPPLIED Flooding in Christchurch on Wednesday March 22 2023 after a night of severe weather.

Parts of the South Island were hit by heavy rain this week which caused slips, tornados, road closures and power cuts.

MetService forecaster Philippa Murdoch said Canterbury had a “decent” amount of rain overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday. Christchurch had 34mm of rain while Mt Cook in the Southern Alps received 170mm.

Sandbags were handed out in Dunedin amid flood warnings on Tuesday and a welfare centre had been opened for people may have needed to leave their homes due to the weather.