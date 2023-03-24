Showery weekend for many, while heavy rain forecast for some western areas

Rain returns to the West Coast this weekend with some Severe Weather Watches in place for Fiordland, Westland and Buller. Overnight Saturday into Sunday the wet weather transfers to the North Island leaving a brighter day on the South Island for Sunday.

Rain clouds will move north across the country this weekend, bringing a chance of heavy rain to western areas.

Most of Aotearoa has a chance of showers at times during the weekend, but both days could be dry in some eastern parts of the country.

Wet weather was heading across the Tasman Sea towards New Zealand and would be bringing rain later on Friday to parts of the South Island, MetService meteorologist John Law said.

The front was expected to move up the South Island during Saturday and onto the North Island on Sunday.

MetService expects the rain to get heavier in the southwest of the South Island overnight Friday, with some also getting across to southeastern parts of the island.

After a mostly dry Saturday, rain is expected to pick up on Sunday in the southwest of the North Island. In a reversal of fortunes, the South Island is forecast to be mostly dry by then.

Stuff Much of the country will get some rain over the weekend, but the dark clouds should clear.

Auckland could have some showers on Saturday morning, but those are expected to clear during the afternoon. There is also a chance of isolated showers on Sunday afternoon.

Wellington is forecast to stay largely dry on Saturday, but with clouds thickening by evening, bringing some showers. Sunday is expected to start with showers, but to become drier as the day progresses.

A showery Saturday is forecast for Christchurch, followed by a sunny Sunday.

Gisborne looks to be the region with the best chance of staying dry all weekend, with Saturday expected to be the sunniest day. Hawke’s Bay is also looking good but could have isolated showers on Sunday.

Nelson and Marlborough are also have a good chance of staying largely dry during the weekend, but could have some showers Saturday evening.

The heaviest rain during the weekend is expected along the west of the South Island, moving north through Friday night and Saturday. Heavy rain is also forecast for the Tararua Range overnight Saturday into Sunday.