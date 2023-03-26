MetService issues heavy rain watches for Fiordland and part of Westland

A heavy rain watch is in place for Fiordland and part of Westland on Monday.

Heavy rain is expected in Fiordland and part of Westland as a front from the southwest is expected to hit the South Island late on Monday, bringing bad weather to the two regions.

A heavy rain watch for Fiordland is in place from 3pm Monday until midnight, MetService said, while the Westland watch, covering the ranges south of Whataroa, runs from 10pm Monday to 7am the next day.

“People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made, or further areas are added,” MetService said.

They are only “watches” at the moment, and MetService warns the rain may approach official warning criteria.

MetService has no other watches or warnings in place across the country.