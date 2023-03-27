Chance of heavy snow in the south and chilly nights in the north this week

Flooding in Christchurch on Wednesday March 22 2023 after a night of severe weather.

A front bringing snow and chilly winds is heading for the South Island.

MetService said it could bring snow down as low as 600m in some areads of the south, with cold gale southerlies forecast to move north through central areas on Tuesday, then a chilly Wednesday in store for northern parts of the country.

Colder winds and rain are expected to reach Christchurch early on Tuesday, with the temperature forecast to drop through the morning to just 8C at lunchtime.

READ MORE:

* An environmental disaster was waiting to happen in Tolaga Bay. No one listened

* 'They're burying their shame': Farmer furious as regional council buries thousands of dead eels

* Auckland's flood recovery operation to cost $1m a month



It’s expected to stay showery with chilly winds for a couple of days, with a daytime high of just 12C on Wednesday and a low of 3C overnight Thursday.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Heavy snow could call to 700m in parts of Central Otago overnight Monday into Tuesday (file pic)

Southerlies could be near severe gale strength at Banks Peninsula during Tuesday.

MetService forecast snow showers to 600m clearing Tuesday morning in Southland and the Clutha district, to 800m clearing Tuesday afternoon in Southern Lakes, and to 800m clearing Tuesday evening in the Canterbury High Country.

The heaviest snow is expected in the Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago areas, south of a line Queenstown to Alexandra. In that part of the country, snow could get as low as 500m and could be heavy above 700m, MetService said.

Strong southerlies are expected in Wellington around Tuesday lunchtime, along with bursts of rain, and are forecast to last through to Thursday. A daytime high of just 12C is forecast for Wednesday, then 13C on Thursday.

The southerlies could be near severe gale strength in the capital from Tuesday lunchtime through to early Wednesday.

The outlook for northern areas is far more benign. MetService was expecting some showers and scattered rain for Auckland on Tuesday, with southwesterlies from afternoon.

Southerlies are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, but they’re expected to be accompanied by sunshine. The temperature is forecast to drop to 11C early Wednesday and to be even chillier the next morning.

“Auckland does get down to maybe 9C overnight on Wednesday into Thursday. That’s about it,” MetService meteorologist Andrew James said.

“That’s a few degrees below average for this time of year. Usually it’s around 14C.”

While it would be colder than average for the time of year across the country, temperatures were only expected to drop below freezing in some inland areas.

“It’s the first decent cold outbreak we’ve had for a good while, and the first heavy snow watch for the year,” James said.

“It’s about on time for that. We’re heading into the colder months.

“People will be well aware we’re heading towards winter,” he said.

“But the days aren’t that short yet. The sun isn’t as low in the sky as it gets. So there’s still a decent bit of warmth around.”

The cold spell was expected to be gone by Friday, when “slightly warmer” air from the northwest was forecast.

“Things will warm up pretty noticeably towards the weekend, but they will get wet as well,” James said.

Southland could be in for some heavy rain overnight Monday, while south to southeast winds could be near severe gale strength in coastal Marlborough and the Sounds from mid-morning Tuesday through to early Wednesday, MetService said.

Snow could fall for a time on Tuesday on the Lewis, Porters and Lindis passes, and on the Crown Range Road.