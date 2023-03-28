South Canterbury forecast to record coldest temperatures of the year

Incoming southerly weather in the Mackenzie Basin on Tuesday morning, as captured by Takapō/Tekapo photographer George Empson.

Some areas in South Canterbury are forecast to record their coldest temperatures of the year so far as a cold front makes its way up the South Island.

The region woke up to a chilly morning on Tuesday and MetService meteorologist Andrew James said Twizel, Timaru and Mt Cook Village are among some places in South Canterbury that will potentially wake up to a chillier Wednesday.

Timaru’s temperature is forecast to drop to 3 degrees Celsius, Twizel’s temperature will drop to negative 2C and Mt Cook Village is forecast to drop to -3C.

“It's an autumn cold break, and it's a sign of things to come,” James said.

MetService The first heavy Snow Watch of 2023 has been issued for snow above 500 metres for the Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago. Road snowfall warnings have also been issued for some of the South Island Passes for Tuesday.

“As the front moves up on Tuesday, the cold air from the front will make things colder on Wednesday morning.”

On Tuesday, as of 10.30am, the temperature in Timaru was 5.8C, the temperature in Twizel was 2C, In Mt Cook, it was 4C.

At around 12am on Tuesday Mt Cook Township recorded a wind gust of 90kmh and James said there have been strong gusts in more exposed places in the high country.

James said the rain across the region will clear out on Wednesday, but the day is still forecast to be cloudy and the odd shower can be expected on Thursday.

Timaru Airport has recorded 5.6 millimetres of rain since 7am on Tuesday and Mt Cook has recorded 4.2 mm of rain since 7am.

According to the MetService website Timaru’s forecast for Tuesday is rain, possibly heavy, turning to showers this afternoon with southerlies, strong at times. The maximum temperature for the day is 15C.

George Empson/Supplied Autumn well and truly left its calling card in South Canterbury on Tuesday.

Wednesday will have showers and southerlies with a maximum temperature of 12C and Thursday will be cloudy with south-westerlies and a maximum temperature of 13C.

Friday is forecast to be fine with easterlies with the temperature jumping up to 16C.

Mt Cook’s forecast for Tuesday is rain turning to snow this morning, then easing and becoming rain showers this afternoon. Strong southerlies.

A maximum temperature of 13C is forecast for Tuesday.

Mt Cook’s Wednesday will be partly cloudy with south-easterlies and a maximum temperature of 8C.

Thursday will be fine with light winds and a maximum temperature of 12C and Friday is forecast to be fine as well with north-westerlies and a maximum temperature of 17C.