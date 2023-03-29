Bluebridge joins Interislander in cancelling Cook Strait passenger ferry sailings due to swells

Heavy swells have led to the cancellation of all ferry sailings across the Cook Strait as a cold front brings “unseasonably cold” temperatures to the country.

Interislander made a decision to cancel all sailings on Wednesday due to large swells and wind in the Cook Strait.

Bluebridge Ferries also cancelled all of its passenger sailings due to the weather conditions.

The Bluebridge Ferries website said it aimed to resume passenger sailings on Thursday evening at 8.30pm from Wellington and Friday morning at 2.30am from Picton.

Affected Bluebridge ticket holders would be offered a full refund due to extremely limited space on sailings in coming weeks.

READ MORE:

* Weather: Interislander ferries cancelled as cold front brings snow, strong winds, rain

* Stranded ferry customers may be entitled to compensation for delays

* Yet another Interislander ferry breakdown leaves hundreds stranded on the wrong island



Interislander Operations general manager Duncan Roy said passengers and freight customers would be transferred to alternative sailings.

“We regret the inconvenience to some of our customers but safety has to be our top priority,” he said.

All Interislander customers affected by the cancellation would receive an email and text. A refund could take up to three weeks depending on the payment method, it advised customers.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Bluebridge Cook Strait Ferries have cancelled all of Wednesday’s passenger sailings due to heavy swells.

Passengers on an Air New Zealand flight into Wellington had a bumpy start to the day after a landing failed due to birds on the runway.

A passenger on an Air New Zealand flight from Christchurch to Wellington on Wednesday morning said the plane “bounced on to the runway” when landing before immediately taking off again.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said the flight was forced to abandon its landing due to the presence of birds on the runway.

Flightradar24 Flight tracking site shows troubled Air New Zealand A320 flight path to Wellington

Strong winds were expected to batter coastal areas around the lower North Island and East Coast on Wednesday and Thurday.

Strong wind watches were in place from Wednesday until Thursday afternoon to early evening for the Tararua District, Mahia Peninsula and west to State Highway 2, Hawke’s Bay south of Napier and coastal Marlborough including the Sounds.

Heavy swell warnings were in place for Wellington’s south coast and Wairarapa.

MetService Latest MetService National forecast video

In Wairarapa, waves up to 6 metres were expected early on Wednesday evening, rising to 7 metres overnight and easing to 5 metres on Thursday evening.

A strong wind watch was in place for the regions from Wednesday morning until Thursday evening, with south to southwest winds approaching severe gales in exposed places.

A front, which moved onto the lower South Island from the southwest overnight on Monday, brought snowfall and frosty temperatures on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, temperatures plummeted to below 10 degrees around the country.

Te Anau had the lowest temperature in the country with -0.2C on Wednesday morning. Auckland hit a low of 13C, Wellington 6.1C and Christchurch 4.8C.

George Empson/Supplied George Empson captured these images of snow in the Mackenzie on Tuesday.

Snow had fallen down to 500m around Southland up to as far as Canterbury, MetService meteorologist Alain Baillie said.

A few snow flurries were possible near the summit of the Desert Road on Wednesday, but no snow was expected to settle on the road.

Road snowfall warnings in the South Island issued by MetService were in place for the Lewis Pass and Porters’ Pass from 10 to 11am on Wedneday, with snow showers possible above 700m.

There would be showery, windy conditions along the east coast, particularly Christchurch and Gisborne, Baillie said.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Heavy swells batter Wellington's south coast as a low front moved away from Aotearoa on Wednesday.

Christchurch’s maximum forecast temperature was 11C, while its average temperature for this time of year was 20C, he said. Freezing temperatures were expected in central Otago overnight.

Taumarunui was forecast for 14C, while its average was 23C.

Wednesday and Thursday would be “unseasonably cold”, Baillie said.

The southerly arrived in Auckland in the middle of the night bringing some low cloud and showers.

Those had since cleared and by mid-morning Wednesday the city was just cooler than it had been, MetService meteorologist Andrew James said.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Wellington's south coast was hit by heavy swells on Wednesday morning.

MetService data showed the temperature fell from about 17C at midnight to about 11C at Auckland Airport at 7am.

"Once the southerly arrived there was a reasonably sharp drop in temperature because of the cold air mass coming in ... and also the normal cooling that happens overnight," James said.

The strongest wind gust recorded in the Auckland region since the southerly arrived was 70kph at Tiritiri Matangi lighthouse in the Hauraki Gulf in the early hours of Wednesday.

Matt Kelly/Supplied UK man Matt Kelly captured this image at Lake Takapō/Tekapo on Tuesday. Central Otago was expected to get freezing temperatures overnight.

MetService is forecasting a couple of cool but sunny days for the city, with a high of 17C on Wednesday afternoon, then an expected low of 8C early Thursday.

If it did drop to 8C that would make it one of the five coldest March temperatures recorded in Auckland, although it would be right at the end of the month, James said.

By the weekend, the temperatures around the country were expected to return to average.