Interislander sailings cancelled, cold front brings 'crazily below average' temperatures

Much of the country is in for a cold couple of days, left in the wake of a cold front which moved up the country at the beginning of the week. (File photo)

Heavy swells have led to the cancellation of all Interislander ferry sailings across the Cook Strait as a cold front brings “unseasonably cold” temperatures to the country.

Interislander made a decision to cancel all sailings on Wednesday due to large swells and wind in the Cook Strait.

General Manager Operations Duncan Roy said passengers and freight customers would be transferred to alternative sailings.

“We regret the inconvenience to some of our customers but safety has to be our top priority,” Roy said.

All customers affected by the cancellation would receive an email and text. A refund could take up to three weeks depending on the payment method, it advised customers.

MetService Latest MetService National forecast video

Bluebridge said delays and cancellations from Wednesday were possible and it would be closely monitoring the weather conditions.

Strong winds were expected to batter coastal areas around the lower North Island and East Coast on Wednesday and Thurday.

Strong wind watches were in place from Wednesday until Thursday afternoon to early evening for the Tararua District, Mahia Peninsula and west to State Highway 2, Hawke’s Bay south of Napier and coastal Marlborough including the Sounds.

Heavy swell warnings were in place for Wellington’s south coast and Wairarapa.

In Wairarapa, waves up to 6 metres were expected early on Wednesday evening, rising to 7 metres overnight and easing to 5 metres on Thursday evening.

George Empson/Supplied George Empson captured these images of snow in the Mackenzie on Tuesday.

A strong wind watch was in place for the regions from Wednesday morning until Thursday evening, with south to southwest winds approaching severe gales in exposed places.

A front, which moved onto the lower South Island from the southwest overnight on Monday, brought snowfall and frosty temperatures on Tuesday.

Supplied Flooding outside the Botanist in Lyall Bay, Wellington on Tuesday and rain settled in.

Te Anau had the lowest temperature in the country with -0.2C on Wednesday morning. Auckland hit a low of 13C, Wellington 6.1C and Christchurch 4.8C.

Snow had fallen down to 500m around Southland up to as far as Canterbury, MetService meteorologist Alain Baillie said.

A few snow flurries were possible near the summit of the Desert Road on Wednesday, but no snow was expected to settle on the road.

There would be showery, windy conditions along the east coast, particularly Christchurch and Gisborne, Baillie said.

Christchurch’s maximum forecast temperature was 11C, while its average temperature for this time of year was 20C, he said. Freezing temperatures were expected in central Otago overnight.

Taumarunui was forecast for 14C, while its average was 23C.

Wednesday and Thursday would be “unseasonably cold”, Baillie said.

By the weekend, the temperatures around the country were expected to return to average.