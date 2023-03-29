Large swells, 'crazily below average' temperatures as front leaves Aotearoa

Much of the country is in for a cold couple of days, left in the wake of a cold front which moved up the country at the beginning of the week. (File photo)

Heavy swells and “unseasonably cold” temperatures will be left in the wake of a cold front which has cancelled ferry sailings across the Cook Strait.

The front, which moved onto the lower South Island from the southwest overnight on Monday, brought snowfall and frosty temperatures on Tuesday.

Snow had fallen down to 500m around Southland up to as far as Canterbury, MetService meteorologist Alain Baillie said.

Most watches and warnings issued by MetService, including road snowfall warnings in the South Island had expired, but temperatures remained low with another frosty night expected on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

* Weather: Interislander ferries cancelled as cold front brings snow, strong winds, rain

* Stranded ferry customers may be entitled to compensation for delays

* Yet another Interislander ferry breakdown leaves hundreds stranded on the wrong island



A road snowfall warning for the Desert Rd, SH1 remained until 8am.

Snow flurries were possible above 1000 metres but "little, if any, snow is expected to accumulate on the road", it said.

Monique Ford/Stuff Warnings are in place for heavy swells in Wellington and the Wairarapa, expected to reach up to 7 metres on Wednesday. (File photo)

Temperatures in the capital were expected to reach a high of 12 degrees Celsius and a low of 9 C. The average temperature for this time of year was 19C.

Rain which began on Tuesday, already brought flooding to parts of the southern suburbs along the coast.

Heavy swell warnings were in place for Wellington’s south coast and Wairarapa.

MetService warned of waves of up to 5 metres, combined with a southerly, from late Wednesday morning, rising to 7 metres on Thursday morning before easing to about 4 metres in the evening in Wellington.

George Empson/Supplied George Empson captured these images of snow in the Mackenzie on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in the Wairarapa, waves up to 6 metres were expected early on Wednesday evening, rising to 7 metres overnight and easing to 5 metres on Thursday evening.

Interislander made a decision to cancel four sailings on Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday morning when the swells were expected to reach their peak.

Wednesday’s cancelled sailings are:

3:45pm Aratere sailing departing Wellington

8:35pm Aratere sailing departing Picton

8:30pm Kaiarahi sailing departing Wellington

2:30am Kaiarahi sailing departing Picton

There was a possibility Wednesday morning’s sailings could also still be affected.

Supplied Flooding outside the Botanist in Lyall Bay, Wellington on Tuesday and rain settled in.

All customers affected by the cancellation would receive an email and text. A refund could take up to three weeks depending on the payment method, it advised customers.

Bluebridge said delays and cancellations from Wednesday were possible and it would be closely monitoring the weather conditions.

Temperatures across the motu were forecast to be “crazily below average”, averaging 6C to 8C while the front cleared off the North Island overnight.

Matt Kelly/Supplied UK man Matt Kelly captured this image at Lake Takapō/Tekapo on Tuesday. Central Otago was expected to get freezing temperatures overnight.

There would be showery, windy conditions along the east coast, particularly Christchurch and Gisborne, Baillie said.

Christchurch’s maximum forecast temperature was 11C, while its average temperature for this time of year was 20C, he said. Freezing temperatures were expected in central Otago overnight.

Taumarunui was forecast for 14C, while its average was 23C.

Wednesday and Thursday would be “unseasonably cold”, Baillie said.

By the weekend, the temperatures around the country were expected to return to average.