Warning of flood risk as 7m swells coincide with high tide in Wellington, Wairarapa

MetService has warned of “higher risks of flooding” with swells of up to 7 metres expected to coincide with high tide overnight on Wellington and Wairarapa's coasts.

High seas had already led to the cancellation of all ferry sailings across the Cook Strait as a cold front brought “unseasonably cold” temperatures to the country.

Heavy swell warnings were in place for Wellington and Wairarapa until 3pm on Thursday with swells expected to peak at 7 metres late on Wednesday evening.

The biggest waves recorded as of 9pm were 5.6m at Baring Head, between Wellington Harbour and Palliser Bay, said MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor.

Swells were still expected to peak overnight and would be highest off the east coast of the Wairarapa.

There was a “higher risk of flooding” as it coincided with high tide which was at midnight, O’Connor said.

Large swells were common in the colder months when southerly winds hit Wellington’s shores “unimpeded from the Southern Ocean”.

The current large swells were related to the cold front which swept over the country early this week, she said.

The front had also triggered orange wind warnings which remained in place for Wellington, Wairarapa and Hawke’s Bay, south of Napier.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Bluebridge Cook Strait Ferries cancelled all of Wednesday’s passenger sailings due to heavy swells.

“A deepening low lies east of the North Island, directing a strong south to southwest flow over the eastern North Island and northeastern South Island,” MetService said.

It was expected to move away from the country on Thursday, but strong south to southwesterly winds were expected to last until at least the afternoon.

Already on Wednesday evening, gusts of up to 120kmh had been recorded along the east coast of the Wairarapa, O’Connor said.

Any outdoor furniture, including trampolines should be tied down, she said. “It’s definitely pretty wild out there.”

Interislander cancelled all sailings on Wednesday and Thursday due to large swells and wind in the Cook Strait. Bluebridge Ferries also cancelled all of its passenger sailings due to the weather conditions.

The Bluebridge Ferries website said it aimed to resume passenger sailings on Thursday evening at 8.30pm from Wellington and Friday at 2.30am from Picton.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Heavy swells batter Wellington's south coast as a low front moved away from Aotearoa on Wednesday.

Affected Bluebridge ticket holders would be offered a full refund due to extremely limited space on sailings in coming weeks.

At the Picton Interislander ferry terminal, German tourists Silke and Holger Christian said they ran into “a bit of trouble” on Wednesday after their ferry was cancelled at the last minute.

The pair had rented a campervan in Christchurch to drive to Auckland but were planning to drive straight back to get on flights to Auckland instead.

“The flights cost us $800,” Silke Christian said.

Christian said she and her husband were in the country for just six-weeks and have had to change their plans considerably due to the lack of ferry spots available.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Interislander ferry passengers Silke and Holger Christian have had their sailings cancelled due to weather conditions.

They had been told on Wednesday morning their ferry had been cancelled, with the next available ferry on May 9.

Stranded outside Avis car hire at the Picton Ferry terminal, American tourists Joyce and Bing Liu were told their ferry sailing had been cancelled after they dropped off their rental car.

They were trying to arrange a way of getting up to Auckland in order to fly home, and had booked a Sounds Air flight from Blenheim to Wellington at 6am on Thursday. With no rental cars available in Picton they had booked a shuttle to Blenheim, but were struggling to find a hotel there.

"I love New Zealand, but what can we do?" asked a somewhat demoralised Joyce Lui.

Interislander Operations general manager Duncan Roy said passengers and freight customers would be transferred to alternative sailings.

“We regret the inconvenience to some of our customers but safety has to be our top priority,” he said.

A refund could take up to three weeks depending on the payment method, it advised customers.

Flight tracking site shows troubled Air New Zealand A320 flight path to Wellington

Bumpy landing

Passengers on an Air New Zealand flight into Wellington had a bumpy start to the day after a landing failed due to unexpected crosswinds.

A passenger on an Air New Zealand flight from Christchurch to Wellington on Wednesday morning said the plane “bounced on to the runway” when landing before immediately taking off again.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson initially told Stuff the flight was forced to abandon its landing due to the presence of birds on the runway.

However, Air New Zealand later clarified that the pilot abandoned the landing due to crosswinds. A note had been issued to pilots this morning about birds on the runway, the airline's spokesperson said.

Latest MetService National forecast video

On Wednesday, temperatures plummeted to below 10 degrees around the country.

Te Anau had the lowest temperature in the country with -0.2C on Wednesday morning. Auckland hit a low of 13C, Wellington 6.1C and Christchurch 4.8C.