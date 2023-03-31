Weather front expected to bring weekend 'change of scene' with warmer temperatures and rain

As a low east of the South Island moves away from the country today, another front is set to bring warmer temperatures and rain to most areas this weekend.

A trough of low pressure originating from the Tasman Sea is expected to track east across Aotearoa this weekend, bringing periods of rain and warmer temperatures to much of the country.

Western parts of both the South and North Islands were expected to see the first of the rain overnight Friday and into Saturday.

MetService meteorlogist Andrew James said the front would bring a “change in scene” over the weekend.

After many areas recorded their coldest temperatures of the year so far this week, as a southerly moved over the country, many will be welcoming the warmer temperatures brought by the front this weekend.

“This system has its air originating in the northern part of the Tasman Sea, bringing much warmer temperatures than we’ve seen in the last few days,” James said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A southerly front brought cold temperatures to many areas this week, with snowcaps seen from Caroline Bay on a chilly Wednesday morning. (File photo)

While no areas were expected to have a completely fine weekend, eastern areas would be more sheltered than those in the West, he said.

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Mount Taranaki from the 12 hours until 9pm on Saturday with rainfall potentially reaching warning criteria along with possible thunderstorms.

Parts of the Nelson and Marlborough regions are also under a heavy rain watch from early morning to mid-afternoon on Saturday.

Tasman north of Motueka, Richmond and the Bryant ranges are forecast to see periods of heavy rain, potentially approaching reaching warning levels before easing on Saturday afternoon.

However, there would likely be additional severe weather warnings or watches issued later on Friday, James said.

Northland and Auckland could see rainfall intensities of 10 to 15mm an hour on Saturday as the rain moves over the country, with localised downpours reaching up to 20mm and hour.

“The rain band moves through pretty quickly so while there could be some heavy falls, most place will only see those briefly,” James said.

Rain is expected to reach the eastern Bay of Plenty on Saturday afternoon, with significant heavy rain a possibility on Sunday.

Stuff The weekend is forecast to start off with periods of rain in many of the regions. (File photo)

Wellingtonians can expect to start their weekend off with rain on Saturday morning before easing to just a few showers later in the day.

However, the rain band is expected to move quickly and rain in these areas is not expected to reach warning level.

In the South, rain is forecast to hit Westland on Friday night, with rain expected to continue through Saturday before easing up on Sunday.

The Westland ranges south of Otira have been placed under a heavy rain watch from 4am – 10 pm Saturday, with possible thunderstorms and near warning level rainfall.

Christchurch is expected to escape the worst of the rain with just a spell of rain expected on Saturday morning.