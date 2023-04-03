Easter weather: MetService hedges its bets as weather systems set to 'battle' it out

Kids try and rank 10 different types of Easter Eggs

Two weather systems will “battle” it out to decide on whether rain or shine will loom over the Easter long weekend.

A ridge of high pressure was expected to bring settled weather for Good Friday, but a low to the north could mean rain for Northland.

The rest of the long weekend “still holds a lot of uncertainty”, MetService said.

It remained unclear who would win the “battle” between the two weather systems.

“Due to this uncertainty, holiday weekend forecasts will change in the coming days.”

In the extended forecast on Monday, MetService predicted a few showers clearing in the west of the North Island on Good Friday, with scattered rain developing in the east and north.

In the South Island on Friday, the west was expected to become fine, and showers in the east were expected to clear.

The city forecasts have a cloudy Good Friday in Auckland, with easterlies becoming fresh and a chance of a late shower.

Wellington and Christchurch are expected to have a cloudy starts to Good Friday, before it clears to fine weather.

The latest MetService severe weather outlook, issued earlyMonday, had low confidence of heavy rain in Northland on Friday and Saturday, and in the Gisborne region on Saturday.

For what it’s worth – which may not be much given the long forecast’s uncertainty ahead the Easter break – Northland will have a few showers on Sunday and Monday.

Auckland is shown having a rainy Saturday, then partly cloudy conditions on Sunday and Monday.

The outlook for the Coromandel Peninsula, a popular holiday spot for Aucklanders, is dreary for now, with a few late showers on Friday, rain and wind on Saturday, a dry day Sunday, then showers on Monday.

Bay of Plenty looks a bit more hopeful with only a chance of a shower on Friday, occasional rain Saturday, partly cloudy Sunday and showers on Monday.

Waikato, Rotorua and Taupō are shown being dry for the first three days of the break, with showers on Monday.

Taranaki is shown doing ok for the first three days - with maybe a few isolated showers on the Friday, then a sunny Saturday – but rain on Monday.

Along with rain on Saturday, Gisborne could also be wet at times on Friday and Sunday, but the forecast for now shows it dry on Monday.

Hawke’s Bay looks a bit more hopeful, with occasional rain on Friday, maybe a bit more on Saturday, then a chance the next two days will be dry.

Wellington region could start Friday with isolated showers but the forecast shows it clearing to fine, followed by a fine Saturday, a dry Sunday, and a few showers on Monday.

The forecast for the top of the South Island suggests a chance of three dry days, with showers or rain on Monday.

Four dry days were being indicated for Canterbury Plains, but winds were expected to be from the east or northeast.

The first two days of the break are forecast to be fine in Central Otago, turning to cloudy on Sunday, then showers on Monday.

The rest of Otago is looking mostly dry, with a chance of showers showing up on Monday. Southland is shown with a chance of a dry couple of days, followed by two showery days.