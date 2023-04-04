Unseasonable cold snap at the end of a stormy March

Road closures, slips and flooding were caused by the March weather.

The month of March brought record temperatures around the country but finished off with an unusual cold snap for this time of year.

The beginning of the month started out strong with the highest temperature being recorded in the Banks Peninsula town of Akaroa with 30.5C on March 2. Nearing the end, on March 30, the temperature completely lowered down south to -4.1C in Manapouri.

National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) reported that there was below normal rainfall in the upper south island, including Auckland, Tauranga and Hamilton but well above normal rainfall in Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin this March.

The highest rainfall in one day was recorded at Mt Cook Village on March 20 where 166mm was accumulated. Other parts of the country also received torrential downpour which caused surface flooding and road closures.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch residents don't feel safe in parts of Avondale after repeated flooding - councillor

* Easter weather: MetService hedges its bets as weather systems set to 'battle' it out

* Cook Strait ferry debacle forces Auckland man to become Wellington 'resident'



Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to four emergency call-outs following a short but intense burst of rain in Taupō in the early days of the month and were called out to ten homes in Tauranga and seven homes in Whangamatā which had been flooded.

Stuff The South Island was the wettest during the month of March which caused road closures and flooding.

For farmers in Southland and southern Otago feed was running low at the beginning of the month due to dry conditions that the summer had brought. By the end of March NIWA said unusually dry soils had been replenished by moisture across most of the South Island.

The end of March saw a strong cold front move up the South Island bringing the unusual cold temperatures.

On March 28, Invercargill’s maximum temperature was 11.9C, this was the city’s lowest daily maximum for the month in 14 years.

That same day snow fell to approximately 400m in parts of northern Southland. It settled at Lake Tekapo, and motorists were urged to take care over nearby Burkes Pass.

In the complete opposite direction up North, Whangārei reached a maximum temperature of 25.4C which was close to the average highs they received in January.

NIWA recorded the highest temperature across New Zealand was Kerikeri at 19.7C on March 29. This was the first day that not a single NIWA weather station reached 20C since September 2022.

The highest wind gust in March was 170kph in Cape Turnagain in the Manawatū on March 30, and earlier that morning Wellington had flights diverted and ferries cancelled due to strong northerly winds.

Stuff There were extreme climates in March including the highest wind gust reaching 170 km per hour in Cape Turnagain in the North Island.

Strong winds also brought down trees and branches in Southland and Otago with approximately 6,000 people without power during a storm where the community were collecting sandbags in preparation.

Strong southerly winds created large swells on March 30 for coastal parts of the Capital and Wairarapa. Cook Strait ferry crossings were cancelled and roads were closed as debris were washed ashore.

As the climate cooled down, the cold brought snow to low altitudes and saw some locations set near record lows for daily minimum temperatures including -2.1C in Clyde, 4.2C in Whangārei and -1.9C in Alexandra.