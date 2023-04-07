Section of SH35 to close overnight because of heavy rain forecast for East Coast

Heavy Rain Warnings have been issued for Gisborne Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay north of Napier.

The road between Tokomaru Bay and Te Puia Springs will be closed overnight because of heavy rain predicted for the East Coast.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said it would close that section of State Highway 35 from 6pm.

MetService’s latest update predicted a complex low, lying to the northeast of the North Island, will travel towards the East Coast, which is still recovering from Cyclone Gabrielle, bringing with it heavy rain until early on Sunday morning.

Localised flooding and slips are possible in Tairāwhiti Gisborne to Hawke's Bay, Niwa said.

Some residents near rivers in Gisborne could be evacuated to higher ground if river levels rise during the peak rainfall on Saturday, said Gisborne mayor Rehette Stoltz.

There is a heavy rain warning over the northern part of Hawke’s Bay, including Wairoa, as well as the Tairāwhiti region.

From Napier southwards there is a heavy rain watch in place, meaning the rainfall could reach warning levels. The Bay of Plenty will also see the effects of the low pressure system, with a strong wind watch and southeasterly winds that may approach a severe gale.

Stoltz​ said the Gisborne region was expecting the worst on Saturday and residents had been told to be prepared.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence advised residents to take care and warned streams could rise rapidly and there were risks including surface flooding, slips and hazardous driving conditions.

The rain had been “pouring down” overnight but seemed to have eased in the morning, Stoltz said. The worst rainfall was expected on Saturday.