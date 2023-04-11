'Unbelievable': Tornado tears through Tasman region leaving path of destruction

The tornado's path is visible as it trails along the road.

Roofs were ripped off homes and trees were pulled from the ground as a tornado tore through the Tasman region on Monday afternoon.

Although no one was seriously injured in the weather event, about 50 properties are believed to have been damaged by the tornado that struck around 1.20pm, Fire and Emergency said.

While “many” homes had their roofs lifted off, either partially or fully, others were struck by falling trees and power lines.

The worst hit area was Upper Moutere in Nelson, where Petra Way resident Kenny Cripps described the damage as “unbelievable”.

READ MORE:

* Roofs lift off homes as tornado and thunderstorms tear through Tasman region

* Weather: Tornado tears through Tasman, large hail and severe thunderstorms hit

* Family 'feared for our life' as tornado took chunks of roof, flattened fences

* How tornados are formed, why they're so much bigger in the US and what happened in east Auckland last night



Cripps first heard about the tornado when his wife called him about 1pm.

She was hysterical as she recounted how the road had been ripped up, roofs had been uplifted and trees had been torn from the ground.

“I couldn’t believe it, it’s just something you don’t think could happen,” Cripps said.

The tornado “picked up all the tarseal” from the road and threw it at Cripps’ house “like a machine gun”, he said.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Kenny Cripps inspects damage from a tornado that ripped through Petra Way on Easter Monday.

He and others from Petra Way spent the rest of the afternoon putting up tarpaulins as makeshift roofs to protect their homes from the incoming rain.

A police officer stationed at the end of Petra Way on Monday evening said access was restricted to residents and those responding to the damage.

People in the street were “rallying around to help each other out”, he said.

Meanwhile, on Westdale Rd, 6km southwest of Petra Way, Richelle Petersen's husband had felt the tornado coming.

Nelson Mail Kenny Cripps described the noise of the tornado flicking tarseal from the road towards the house as “like a machine gun”.

“He said he felt a change coming, like a drop in temperature – you could just feel it,” Petersen said.

He shouted for the family to run to the garage, as Petersen ran to tell her son to get out of the shower.

With a house full of large windows, the family sheltered in the garage as the tornado passed through.

The noise was "deafening", Petersen said.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF The tornado tore trough the region around 1.20pm, leaving residents to use tarpaulins as makeshift roofs to protect their homes from the incoming rain.

“It felt like the windows were going to explode. The glass moved three inches.”

Also on Westdale Rd, Keith Hay described seeing “horizontal, violent rain”.

Pine needles, ripped from the trees on the nearby forestry block, were hitting his windows with force.

“Ping, ping, ping - like stones,” Hay said.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail No one is believed to have been seriously injured in the weather event, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said.

Tasman mayor Tim King said he had been in contact with emergency responders, who told him about the tornado.

King urged people to keep themselves safe, stay home and only drive if necessary.

“Any time there’s wild weather just be careful driving, don’t go out and have a nosy.”

A spokesperson for Tasman Civil Defence said staff were ready to assist the community with welfare support if necessary.