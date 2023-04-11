Lightning strikes Nelson-Tasman every 30 seconds on wild Easter Monday

A severe thunderstorm brought 3341 lightning strikes on the Nelson-Tasman region on Monday, on a day that also saw a tornado tear a path of destruction through the area.

As heavy rainfall left a trail of damage throughout the region, the frequency of lightning bolts increased to 139 every hour.

Across the country, MetService said they recorded almost 40,000 strikes.

MetService meteorologist Karl Loots said on Monday afternoon the Nelson-Tasman region experienced “particularly severe thunderstorms”.

“We define heavy rainfall as 6mm in an hour and some places [in Nelson-Tasman] got more than 20mm per hour,” he said.

Loots said most of the region was hit by the heavy rainfall and the main period was between midday and 2pm on Monday.

“The frequency of lightning strikes is related to the severity of the thunderstorm and everyone witnessed the number of lightning strikes on Monday,” he said.

It wasn’t just the top of the south that saw the sky light up on Easter Monday, with MetService recording 33,960 strikes across the day. Of these, 8827 were over land.

Nathan Searle who lives near Ruby Bay, Nelson said he had never witnessed anything like this.

“The amount of lightning was pretty crazy,” he said.

Around 8.30pm, after putting his daughter to bed, Searle said he went outside to take a picture of the lightning strikes.

He said the thunderstorm lingered next to his place for a couple of hours.

“It was still going off when I went to bed.”

Searle said his house was not hit by the tornado on Monday.

Regions that recorded the most strikes:

Nelson/Tasman 3341

Bay of Plenty 1501

Marlborough 666

Waikato 636