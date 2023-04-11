What is the difference between tornado, funnel cloud, waterspout? Here are some quick definitions

With the country in the midst of a particularly volatile spell of weather, a few words keep cropping up: tornado, waterspout and funnel cloud.

To avoid any confusion, here are some brief definitions from Niwa, defining what each of those three things is.

Tornado: A violent rotating column of air extending down from a severe thunderstorm to the ground.

Jumé De Vos/Supplied A tornado has damaged homes at Waihi Beach.

Inside severe thunderstorms, a change in wind direction and an increase in wind speed with increasing height creates a spinning effect. Rising air inside the thunderstorm tilts the spinning column from being horizontal to the ground to being vertical.

Funnel cloud: If the spinning column drops below the cloud but doesn’t quite reach the ground, it’s known as a funnel cloud.

Sean Campbell A funnel cloud appeared in west Auckland, and could be seen in Te Atatū and the CBD.

Waterspout: A tornado that touches down on an ocean or a lake. The US National Ocean Service adds that these tornadic waterspouts have the same characteristics as a land tornado, and are often accompanied by high winds and seas, large hail, and dangerous lightning.

Helen Dobson / Supplied Helen Dobson captured a waterspout nearing land at Waiiti Beach, north of New Plymouth, in 2022.

There’s also something called a fair weather waterspout that forms along the dark flat base of a line of developing cumulus clouds.

While tornadic waterspouts develop downward in a thunderstorm, a fair weather waterspout develops on the surface of the water and works its way upward.

Supplied A waterspout seen from Titahi Bay in Porirua on Tuesday morning.

By the time the funnel is visible, a fair weather waterspout is near maturity. Fair weather waterspouts form in light wind conditions, so they normally move very little.

Landspout: A bonus that doesn’t seem to crop up in New Zealand. This definition is from the US National Weather Service: A landspout is a tornado with a narrow, rope-like condensation funnel that forms while a thunderstorm cloud is still growing and there is no rotating updraft.

The spinning motion originates near the ground and is stretched upward. In a supercell thunderstorm tornado, the spinning motion originates in the storm and descends downward.