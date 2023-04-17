Your weather this week: Warm, muggy nights for many, but heavy rain warning for West Coast

Temperatures are expected to stay above average, particularly at night, for many places as a slow moving high to the east continues to direct air from the northeast onto the country.

Winds are expected to ease in the upper North Island after a blustery grey weekend, but it looks set to stay breezy.

MetService also has a heavy rain warning for the west and some of the north of the South Island on Tuesday.

Most places in the North Island were expected to get no lower than 15-17C for several nights from overnight Tuesday, MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said on Monday.

READ MORE:

* Watch: Nasa launches balloon from Wānaka

* 'Horrendous' flooding, high tide cut off Coromandel town and holiday hotspot

* Street pulls together in Tasman tornado's wake



“Temperatures are looking very warm for this time of year, particularly overnight temperatures. It’s going to feel quite sticky at night for this time in autumn,” Owen said.

“In the South Island, a few places are looking warm overnight, but on the whole they are closer to average for this time of year.”

MetService Warm and humid air from the northeast is moving around the edge of a large slow-moving high to the east of the country. A front is expected to move onto the South Island from the Tasman Sea overnight Monday.

Strong easterlies are forecast to ease in Auckland during Monday, but before they do could get to 80kph in exposed areas, with a few showers possible.

The chance of showers remains in the city for each day this week, with highs of 22C or 23C, and lows between 16C and 18C.

That compared to an average high temperature for April of 20.6C and an average low of 13C.

“It might not be as windy as it was for the past couple of days, but it’s certainly not going to be a light wind situation,” Owen said.

“At the moment we have a big high pressure to the east. That’s sort of hanging around, not moving very fast.

“We’re kind of on the edge of that high, so the northeast flow is coming around the edge of that high, affecting mainly the top of the North Island.

“That’s why Auckland had strong northeast winds for the past couple of days.”

A front was expected to move onto the South Island on Monday night, then move northwards on Tuesday.

“We’re looking at heavy rain for all of the West Coast, then it moves onto the lower North Island late Tuesday, early Wednesday,” Owen said.

There was a chance of some brief heavy rain for the lower North Island before the front weakened away.

“After that front weakens away on Wednesday we’re looking at 1 or 2 days of more settled weather for the country. It becomes a bit more uncertain going into Friday and the weekend.”

Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay are expected to be among the warmest places in the coming week, with MetService forecasting highs of 24C for Gisborne and Napier from Wednesday to Friday, and lows of 14C to 16C.

The average high temperature for Gisborne in April was about 20C, while the low was about 10C, Owen said.

The warmth would be the result of air from the northeast, and not so much because of the foehn effect – where wind warms and dries as it crosses a mountain range - that can bring high temperatures to those regions.