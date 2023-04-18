Flooding, slips a risk for school holiday travellers as weather warnings issued

Driving to the conditions is about more than just obeying the speed limit, says Murph. (Video first published in May 2019)

School holiday travellers are being urged to take caution as heavy rain hits the South Island and parts of the lower North Island on Wednesday.

Severe weather warnings and watches are in place for much of the South Island’s West Coast and parts of the lower North Island for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has urged drivers and school holiday travellers to be prepared for the increased risk of localised flooding, slips, rock and tree falls across the state highway networks in these regions.

“Road users should drive to the conditions, use their headlights if visibility is poor, watch their speed and following distances, and be prepared for hazards,” a Waka Kotahi spokesperson said.

Westland south of Otira is expected to see warning level rain of between 100 and 150mm throughout Tuesday.

Further north, Buller is in for a chance of 80 to 100mm of rain over a 12-hour period starting on Tuesday afternoon, with the largest accumulations likely in the ranges south of Seddonville.

Stuff Severe weather warnings are in place for much of the South Island’s West Coast and parts of the lower North Island.

The Richmond and Bryant Ranges, also the Rai Valley area and northern parts of the Marlborough Sounds, are all under a heavy rain warning with up to 110mm of rain expected to fall overnight on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Tasman west of Motueka is forecast to receive 80 to 120mm of rain in the ranges and 50 to 80mm in coastal areas.

Heavy rain watches are in place for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers about and south of Arthur's Pass, and the ranges of Westland north of Otira from late Tuesday until Wednesday morning.

For the North Island, heavy rain watches have been issued for Wellington, southern Wairarapa, and the Tararua ranges on Wednesday. The regions can expect periods of heavy rain, potentially reaching warning criteria.

Wet weather is also possible on Friday and Saturday as a ‘tropical disturbance’ near New Caledonia heads south.

MetService meteorologist Curtis Hayes said at this early stage there was uncertainty about the amount of rainfall that might happen.

The low pressure front coming from the subtropics looked to be impacting the upper North and South Island on Friday and would continue into Saturday, Haines said.

The Nelson, Marlborough and the West Coast areas would get the majority of rain and the biggest impact from the front moving in.

“No weather warnings would be put in place until Thursday when we know more,” he said.

Temperatures are expected to stay above average for the week, particularly at night, for many places as a slow moving high to the east continues to direct air from the northeast onto the country.

Most places in the North Island are expected to get no lower than 15-17C for several nights from overnight Tuesday, MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said on Monday.

“Temperatures are looking very warm for this time of year, particularly overnight temperatures. It’s going to feel quite sticky at night for this time in autumn,” Owen said.

“In the South Island, a few places are looking warm overnight, but on the whole they are closer to average for this time of year.”