Car park closed due to rapidly rising river after day of rain

MetService national weather forecast for Wednesday through to this weekend.

A large riverside car park in Lower Hutt has been closed due to rapidly rising river levels, the latest curveball brought by a day of heavy rain.

Car owners parked at the Riverbank car park were offered alternative council parking and told their paid parking would still be valid, according to Hutt City Council.

Earlier, sewage was sent to Wellington harbour as heavy rain overwhelmed the capital’s wastewater treatment plant at Moa Point, which discharged untreated wastewater from the plant’s short outfall at Takarena Bay about 9.30am, according to Wellington Water.

Discharged screened wastewater was also sent into the harbour about 1.8km south off the coast of Lyall Bay at 8.24am. Both incidents were caused by heavy rainfall leading to higher flows than the plant was designed for.

In a statement, Wellington Water chief wastewater advisor Steve Hutchison said some discharges were still going and could not yet say how much sewage was discharged.

Heavy rain watches were in place for Wellington, Wairarapa south of Greytown and Mount Taranaki for most of Wednesday and school holiday travellers were urged to take caution.

Periods of heavy rain, potentially reaching warning criteria were forecast as a front moved across the southern North Island on Wednesday, MetService warned.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff The Riverbank car park in Lower Hutt was closed due to rapidly rising water levels.

Wellington City Council spokesperson Victoria Barton-Chapple said 13 incidents of flooding and damaged trees had been reported as of 9.30am Wednesday.

Barton-Chapple said people should follow water safety advice and stay out of the water for two to three days after heavy rain.

The Tararua Ranges and the Kāpiti Coast are under an orange heavy rain warning from Wednesday through to Thursday morning, with 120mm to 160mm of rainfall expected to accumulate at peak rates of 15mm to 20mm per hour.

David Unwin/Stuff Surface flooding on Aro Street, Wellington on Wednesday morning.

The South Island will also be affected. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said advised caution for motorists was advised travelling on State Highway 6 between Runangaand Barrytown on the West Coast due to flooding and slips.

David Unwin/Stuff Surface flooding on Hutt Rd near Ngaio Gorge.

Last month, a heavy deluge of rain lead to surface flooding in the Kāpiti Coast which threatened to inundate several homes.

Owen said warning level rain always brought the risk of further flooding.

MetService said the weather front moving across on Wednesday would weaken over central New Zealand on Thursday.

Waka Kotahi urged drivers and school holiday travellers to be prepared for the increased risk of localised flooding, slips, rock and tree falls across the state highway networks in these regions.

David Unwin/Stuff A front wais forecast to bring heavy rain to much of the lower North Island on Wednesday.

“Road users should drive to the conditions, use their headlights if visibility is poor, watch their speed and following distances, and be prepared for hazards,” a spokesperson said.

MetService warned the rain would continue on Friday and Saturday as a “tropical disturbance” near New Caledonia heads south.