Sewage sent to harbour as rain overwhelms treatment plant

Sewage has been sent to Wellington harbour as heavy rain continues to soak the lower North Island.

Heavy rain watches are in place for Wellington, Wairarapa south of Greytown and Mount Taranaki for most of Wednesday and school holiday travellers have been urged to take caution.

Periods of heavy rain, potentially reaching warning criteria, as a front moves across the southern North Island on Wednesday, MetService warned.

The heavy rain was enough to overwhelm the capital’s wastewater treatment plant at Moa Point, which discharged untreated wastewater from the plant’s short outfall at Takarena Bay about 9.30am, according to Wellington Water.

Discharged screened wastewater was also sent into the harbour about 1.8km south off the coast of Lyall Bay at 8.24am. Both incidents were caused by heavy rainfall leading to higher flows than the plant was designed for.

Wellington City Council spokesperson Victoria Barton-Chapple said 13 incidents of flooding and damaged trees had been reported as of 9.30am Wednesday.

“With heavy rain forecast for the rest of the day, we recommend the good people of Pōneke stay home, stay safe and stay dry, but travel to the conditions if it’s necessary to venture out. If they spot anything hazardous, they can report it through the Council’s Fixit app or call [04] 499 4444.”

Barton-Chapple said people should follow water safety advice and stay out of the water for two to three days after heavy rain.

David Unwin/Stuff Surface flooding on Aro Street, Wellington on Wednesday morning.

The Tararua Ranges and the Kāpiti Coast are under an orange heavy rain warning from Wednesday through to Thursday morning, with 120mm to 160mm of rainfall expected to accumulate at peak rates of 15mm to 20mm per hour.

The South Island will also be affected. Waka Kotahi advised caution for motorists travelling on State Highway 6 between Runanga​ and Barrytown on the West Coast due to flooding and slips.

Grey District Council said SH7 at Omoto was down to one lane with traffic light in place due to a slip. Surface flooding was also reported on Preston’s Rd and areas around Blaketown near Greymouth.

David Unwin/Stuff Surface flooding on Hutt Rd near Ngaio Gorge.

Expect areas of surface flooding in Greymouth and surrounding areas. Caution is required, and people should drive to the conditions

MetService warned this intense rainfall could lead rivers and streams to rise rapidly and increase the potential for surface flooding.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency urged motorists to be careful on State Highway 2 between Belmont and Petone due to surface flooding.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said the front was slow moving and would bring heavy rain to much of the lower North Island for most of Wednesday.

David Unwin/Stuff Thirteen incidents of surface flooding and tree damage were reported in Wellington on Wednesday morning.

The Kāpiti Coast would see the heaviest rain from Wednesday morning into the afternoon, Owen said.

Last month, a heavy deluge of rain lead to surface flooding in the Kāpiti Coast which threatened to inundate several homes.

Owen said warning level rain always brought the risk of further flooding.

“Heavy rain can always lead to impacts like surface flooding, rising rivers and that sort of thing so there is definitely a risk,” she said.

David Unwin/Stuff Wellington commuters battle the wet.

In the south, a heavy rain warning was extended for the Richmond and Bryant Ranges, the Rai Valley area and northern parts of the Marlborough Sounds until 11am on Wednesday. A further 20 to 40 mm of rain was expected on top of what had already fallen overnight.

Meanwhile, similar warnings for the ranges of Buller and Tasman west of Motueka had lifted on earlier on Wednesday morning.

MetService said the weather front moving across on Wednesday would weaken over central New Zealand on Thursday.

Waka Kotahi has urged drivers and school holiday travellers to be prepared for the increased risk of localised flooding, slips, rock and tree falls across the state highway networks in these regions.

“Road users should drive to the conditions, use their headlights if visibility is poor, watch their speed and following distances, and be prepared for hazards,” a spokesperson said.

MetService warned the rain would continue on Friday and Saturday as a “tropical disturbance” near New Caledonia heads south.

David Unwin/Stuff A front is forecast to bring heavy rain to much of the lower North Island on Wednesday.

Nelson, Buller and Westland are also under a heavy rain watch from Thursday night until Saturday morning, with downpours potentially reaching warning criteria in these regions.