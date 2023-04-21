Heavy rain warnings in place for lower North, top of the south

The lower North Island and the top of the South Island will experience heavy rain on Friday and Saturday. (file photo)

It will be a soggy end to a soggy week for parts of the country, with MetService forecasting more heavy rain along with possible severe gales for central and western parts of Aotearoa.

A MetService spokesperson said low pressure will bring heavy rain to central New Zealand and will stick around until Saturday, with the centre of the country including Wellington, Nelson, and Marlborough experiencing the heaviest rainfall.

Orange heavy rain warnings were in place for Mt Taranaki, from 5pm Friday to 10am Saturday; Tasman norwthwest of Motueka from 8am Friday to 3am Saturday; and Westland between Otira and Bruce Bay for Friday from 1am to 8pm.

MetService forecast between 80mm and 180mm of rain for those areas.

Heavy rain watches were also in place for Tongariro National Park, Horowhenua, Wellington, the Kāpiti Coast, parts of Wairarapa, and the Tararua Ranges, Buller, parts of Westland and Nelson/Tasman.

There was the potential for surface flooding and slips expected to cause impacts such as disruption to traffic.

METSERVICE Wet weather makes a return to the western South Island from Thursday afternoon, where heavy rain warnings and watches are in effect, and sticks around into Friday. Eastern areas get their share then too, though with lesser amounts.

There was a strong wind watch for Taranaki, about and south of the mountain, as well as Taihape and Whanganui north of the city, from 6pm Friday to 6am Saturday. North to northeast winds may approach severe gale in exposed places, MetService said.

High pressure from the lower South Island will travel north to settle on Sunday, but will be followed by blustery southwesterly winds.

Overnight temperatures would return to normal for late April after a “warm and muggy,” week, but the southwesterlies arriving late Sunday will cause a quick and noticeable temperature drop.

The rest of the country will be visited by passing showers, though Otago and inland Southland can look forward to long sunny stretches once early fog has cleared away.