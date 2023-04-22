Heavy rain warnings, severe gale watches for parts of the country

Wet weather makes a return to the western South Island from Thursday afternoon, where heavy rain warnings and watches are in effect, and sticks around into Friday. Eastern areas get their share then too, though with lesser amounts.

More wet weather is expected for central and southern Aotearoa with heavy rain and severe gales forecast for the weekend.

Severe weather warnings and watches are in place for the central side of the country including Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Wairarapa, and Manawatū on Saturday, with streams and rivers liable to rise and surface flooding and slips possible.

A low was expected to move eastwards across the central North Island on Saturday bringing heavy rain and possible severe gales to parts of the central North Island.

On Sunday, a cold front may move across the South Island from the southwest, with possible westerly gales for coastal Southland and Stewart Island.

READ MORE:

* 20 hours of pounding rain, warning of floods and slips over Anzac weekend

* Weather warnings and watches in place for South Canterbury

* Severe gale could hit lower North Island, heavy rain expected in the south



MetService said people were advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case changes were made.

Southern Waikato might experience a period of heavy rain on Saturday morning and afternoon, until 1pm.

Eastern Bay of Plenty was expected to experience possible thunderstorms for an 11-hour period from Saturday at 1pm to Sunday at 12am.

A heavy rain warning was released for Tongariro National Park, Tarararua Range Horowhenua and the Kapiti Coast, with peak rates of 10-15mm/h.

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff The western side of the country will experience periods of heavy rain over the weekend.

Metservice also forecasted severe gales in the South Island, with westerly winds in coastal Southland and Clutha for Sunday.

Previous warnings and watches were lifted for Tasman, Richmond, Wellington, Wairarapa and Whanganui.