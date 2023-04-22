Heavy rain watches for most of the country lifted

Wet weather makes a return to the western South Island from Thursday afternoon, where heavy rain warnings and watches are in effect, and sticks around into Friday. Eastern areas get their share then too, though with lesser amounts.

The North Island’s heavy rain was easing on Saturday afternoon, with MetService lifting almost all the rain watches for the country.

A heavy rain watch for the eastern Bay of Plenty remained in place, with streams and rivers liable to rise and surface flooding and slips possible.

A low was moving eastwards across the central North Island during the afternoon, bringing heavy rain to parts of the northeastern North Island.

On Sunday, a cold front may move across the South Island from the southwest, with possible westerly gales for coastal Southland and Stewart Island.

Eastern Bay of Plenty was expected to experience possible thunderstorms for an 11-hour period from Saturday at 1pm to Sunday at 12am.

Metservice also forecasted severe gales in the South Island, with westerly winds in coastal Southland and Clutha for Sunday afternoon and evening.

People in these areas should be aware of strong winds, especially in exposed places.

Previous heavy rain and strong wind watches were lifted for Waikato, Taupo, Manawatū, Taranaki, Wairarapa and Waitomo.