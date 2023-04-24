Neighbour describes daring mission to protect house during thunderstorm

Up to 40 lightning strikes hit Canterbury overnight, knocking out some of the MetService's monitoring equipment

Two daring neighbours have described how they scaled a slippery roof in the pitch black to unhook a six-metre tunnel house which was blown skywards during last night’s thunderstorm in Christchurch.

There were 40 lightning strikes over the course of the storm from 12am-3am, with 17mls of rain recorded.

Linwood resident Richard French woke to find the tunnel house in his backyard, after high winds had caused it to fly over from his neighbour's property. A tunnel house is similar to a greenhouse, but protects plants directly in the soil, rather than pots.

“It sounded like the roof had come off,” French said.

The poles from the tunnel house had luckily latched on to his neighbours satellite dish saving both French and his neighbour from severe property destruction.

A 6-metre tunnel house blew into Richard French's property during the thunderstorm that struck Christchurch in the early hours of Monday morning.

At 4am, in between gusts of wind and sideways rain, French and his neighbour unhooked poles from the satellite to pull the structure down into French’s backyard.

“My neighbour had to get onto his roof to unhook it... he was out there hanging on for dear life barefoot,” he said.

French described the thunder as sounding ‘different’, “it sounded angrier.”

Electricity company Orion was working on getting power back on Monday for residents who had their power cut due to the thunderstorm.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owens said one of their Christchurch rain radars went out as the thunderstorm rolled in, “it most likely got hit by lightning.”

Being held up by a satellite dish, French and his neighbour in between gusts of wind unhooked and pulled the tunnel house down into French's property.

The highest amount of rainfall in one hour was around 8-10mls.

“Anything above 6mls in an hour you can safely assume it’s pretty heavy rain,” Owens said.

This morning Cantabrians woke up to sunshine but can expect the wind to pick up again in the city throughout the day.