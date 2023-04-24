Thunderstorm strikes Canterbury overnight

Thunder and lightning could be seen and heard in Canterbury in the early hours of Monday morning.

Heavy rain, wind, thunder and lightning that struck Canterbury in the early hours of Monday morning knocked out part of MetService’s weather equipment.

There were 40 lightning strikes over the course of the storm from 12am-3am, with 17mls of rain recorded.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owens said one of their Christchurch rain radars went out as the thunderstorm rolled in, “it most likely got hit by lightning.”

The highest amount of rainfall in one hour was around 8-10mls.

“Anything above 6mls in an hour you can safely assume it’s pretty heavy rain,” Owens said.

This morning Cantabrians woke up to sunshine but can expect the wind to pick up again in the city throughout the day.

Out on Banks Peninsula wind is blowing 45-50kmh and is expected to ease this evening.