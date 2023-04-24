Anzac Day weather: Temperatures to plummet, chance of gales and frost

Kiwis are in for a cold Anzac morning, with strong westerlies expected down south.

Those planning on attending Anzac Day dawn services are being warned to bundle up, with temperatures set to plummet in many places.

A cold southwesterly change is moving up the country, bringing with it a much colder Anzac Day than what we’ve had in recent years, MetService is warning.

A front is expected to move northwards across southern and central New Zealand on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, preceded by westerly gales in some places.

Over the next 24 hours, the effective or “feel” temperature will be near or below zero for many interior sections of South Island and to a lesser extent the North Island, Niwa said.

READ MORE:

* The story behind Anzac's most poignant image

* Medical museum dusts off its war exhibits for Anzac Day

* Forgotten Anzac heroine: Memorial unveiled for wartime safer-sex campaigner



MetService has put strong wind watches in place, with the possibility of severe gales in many areas.

Coastal parts of Southland, as well as Stewart Island, are in for strong winds from 4am-4pm Tuesday.

The Canterbury High Country is in for strong winds from 4pm Tuesday to 1am Wednesday, while in Tasman south of Motueka, the watch is in place from 11pm Tuesday to 7am Wednesday.

Wairarapa and Hawke’s Bay south of Hastings have a watch in place from 10pm Tuesday to 9am Wednesday.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen​ said the North Island would have “pretty good” weather for most of Anzac Day, although there could be a few showers in the east in the morning, and one or two in the west from the afternoon.

Those in the South Island could expect fairly dry conditions with a bit of a breeze and showers in the west and along the far south.

“There is another front approaching the far south in the evening, so that's going to start spreading some more rain, but that's only going to affect Southland and the southern parts of Otago,” Owen said.

“Ahead of the front, we are expecting strong westerly winds which is why we have that strong wind watch out from 4am Tuesday until the afternoon for coastal parts of South Island.”

In terms of temperatures, Owens said to expect a “very cold night” across Aotearoa on Monday.

Stuff Owens said to expect a “very cold night” across Aotearoa on Monday. (File photo)

“There could be quite a few places across the country in line for a frost on Tuesday morning. It’s looking like we're going to be in for a much colder Anzac Day than what we have had previously.

“If people are planning on heading out to those dawn services, it could be quite a chilly one.”

The Waikato district and surrounding areas are expected to be in the low single digits. In the south, parts of Marlborough, Christchurch, Timaru, and Canterbury, could also be in line for a frost in the morning with single digit temperatures.

During the day however, Owens said maximum temperatures would reach the average across the board for this time of the year.

“We're looking at the mid to high teens and some places might even crack 20C. Parts of Canterbury, Christchurch, Ashton, Timaru, Napier and Hastings are going for a high of 20C.

“Most other places such as Auckland and Wellington are sort of around 15 to 19C with clear weather,” Owens said.