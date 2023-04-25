Anzac Day one of the coldest mornings of the year

New Zealanders who got up for Anzac Day dawn services had to rug up for temperatures in the low single digits in some parts of the country.

Hamilton and Rotorua were the centres with the coldest temperatures, reaching 1C around 7.30am, while Blenheim and Taupō were slightly warmer at 2C and Masterton reaching 3C. Twizel had the lowest temperature, -2.7C.

Stewart Island was one of the warmer spots in the country reaching 12C, while Queenstown and Dunedin were the warmest at 13C.

READ MORE:

* Anzac Day weather: Temperatures to plummet, chance of gales and frost

* Southland: The underdog that was crowned Trash Kingdom of Aotearoa

* Weather: Blocking high expected to keep much of country warm, mostly dry for last days of summer



Gales were forecasted for parts of southern and central New Zealand.

A pair of weather fronts moving up the country heralded much cooler weather than what much of the country experienced in the past week.

The strong south-westerly change moved up Te Waipounamu, the South Island, on Sunday bringing 40 lightning strikes in Christchurch. The front arrived in Te Ika-a-Maui, the North Island, on Monday.

Once the sun comes out, temperatures are set to rise to the mid to high teens, according to MetService.

The North Island can expect a mainly fine day, with some cloud and light showers pushing on to the west coast in the afternoon. Both Auckland and Wellington are forecast to reach 18C.

The east coast of the South Island, including Christchurch and Dunedin, can expect a dry day with both cities expected to hit 20C.

Another cold front will bring rain and westerly winds to the west and south of the South Island.

Strong wind watches have been issued for Southland, Clutha, Canterbury High Country, Tasman, northern Wairarapa, and southern Hawke’s Bay.