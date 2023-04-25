Anzac Day set to be the coldest morning of the year for many areas

New Zealanders should wrap up warm for the Anzac Day dawn service on Tuesday as forecasters predict it could be the coldest morning of the year so far in many places.

Frosts are expected for towns and cities across the country, with early morning temperatures likely to be in the single digits for most.

Hamilton, Rotorua, Masterton, and Blenheim are forecast to drop to 2C, while Christchurch, Timaru, Taupō, Tokoroa, and Te Kuiti will to drop to 1C, and Taumarunui is forecast to reach freezing.

“For those planning to attend Anzac Day dawn services it’ll be a good idea to wrap up warm. We’re expecting a chilly start to the day, with some places likely to see their coldest morning of the year so far,” Metservice meteorologist Jessie Owen said.

READ MORE:

* Anzac Day weather: Temperatures to plummet, chance of gales and frost

* Southland: The underdog that was crowned Trash Kingdom of Aotearoa

* Weather: Blocking high expected to keep much of country warm, mostly dry for last days of summer



Gales are also forecasted for parts of southern and central New Zealand.

A pair of weather fronts moving up the country have heralded much cooler weather than what much of the country experienced in the past week.

The strong south-westerly change moved up Te Waipounamu, the South Island, on Sunday bringing 40 lightning strikes in Christchurch. The front arrived in Te Ika-a-Maui, the North Island, on Monday.

Once the sun comes out, temperatures are set to rise to the mid to high teens, according to Metservice.

The North Island can expect a mainly fine day, with some cloud and light showers pushing on to the west coast in the afternoon. Both Auckland and Wellington are forecast to reach 18C.

The east coast of the South Island, including Christchurch and Dunedin, can expect a dry day with both cities expected to hit 20C.

Another cold front will bring rain and westerly winds to the west and south of the South Island.

Strong wind watches have been issued for Southland, Clutha, Canterbury High Country, Tasman, northern Wairarapa, and southern Hawke’s Bay.