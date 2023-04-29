Heavy rain warning issued for Coromandel as 'atmospheric river' heads south

Fine weather for many on Friday and Saturday, but low pressure sinking in from the northwest will be bringing some windy, wet weather to Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel for the second half of the weekend.

A heavy rain warning has been issued for the Coromandel as Auckland Emergency Management also warns Auckland to prepare for the worst.

Heavy rain and strong winds are set to lash the upper North Island from late Saturday through to Monday, MetService has warned.

One meteorologist described an “atmospheric river” heading south from the tropics bringing the bad weather with it.

On Friday afternoon, Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) announced it was entering “monitoring mode” and advised Aucklanders to do the same.

On Saturday morning, MetService issued one heavy rain warning, three heavy rain watches and three strong wind watches.

From 3am on Sunday through to 2pm on Monday the Coromandel Peninsula will be under a heavy rain warning with 150mm to 20mm of rain expected.

Heavy rain watches were issued for Northland, Auckland and Bay of Plenty west of Kawerau.

Heavy wind warnings were issued for Northland, Auckland, Coromandel and eatsern Waikato.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said the upper North Island would bear the brunt of the rain first in what they’re calling an “atmospheric river”, before it heads down the country and into the west coast of the South Island next week.

The rain is, however, expected to be paired with warmer temperatures as a subtropical low sweeps through Aotearoa, Owen said.

Niwa Wind gusts will pick up on Saturday as a subtropical low heads towards Aotearoa.

“MetService is tracking the potential impacts of a subtropical low expected to affect the upper North Island from the very early hours of Sunday morning and through to Monday, AEM general manager Paul Amaral said.

“We urge Aucklanders to keep an eye on weather forecasts this weekend, and if you live in an area prone to flooding or isolation, make sure you’ve got a plan to secure your property, shelter in place if you need to or know what you might need to do if evacuation is required.”

For Tāmaki Makaurau, Saturday will start by looking “a lot like Friday” with showers coming in from the east, but by early afternoon the strength of the wind was likely to start building, Owen said.

Auckland, including the Great Barrier Island, will see a strong wind watch come into effect from 6am on Sunday and was expected to last until 6am on Monday.

Easterly winds may approach severe gale in exposed places, MetService warned.

The City of Sails will also be under a heavy rain watch from 3am on Sunday through to 5am Monday.

“Generally speaking, it’s going to be a wet and windy Sunday for Aucklanders,” Owen said.

Northland is also in for a wet and windy weekend, with a heavy rain watch running from 8pm on Saturday through to 1am on Monday and a string wind watch from 9pm on Saturday to 11pm on Sunday.

Residents are warned that rainfall amount to warning criteria and easterly winds may approach severe gales at times.

Further south, a “pretty similar” picture is being forecast for the Coromandel, Owen said, with rain and wind building as the weekend goes on.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Bay of Plenty west of Kawerau, including Rotorua, between 6pm Sunday and 9am Tuesday.

While a wind watch is in place for Coromandel and the eastern Waikato between 7am Sunday and 9am Monday.

Waka Kotahi NZTA has warned anyone travelling in the Coromandel on Sunday morning to drive with caution.

“Many locations on the Coromandel network are still compromised following this year’s storm events and drivers need to be aware that heavy rain will increase the vulnerability,” journey manager for the Waikato Liam Ryan said.

Drivers should expect surface flooding around the usual spots in Hikuai and at Wades Culvert in Whitianga.

There may also be deterioration at existing slip sites or the formation of new slips.

“Drive to the conditions. Expect the unexpected and watch following distances,” Ryan said.

For Wellingtonians, on the other hand, the weekend “is not looking too bad at all”.

“It’s looking pretty fine both days, with a bit of high cloud around but no rain expected.”

Meanwhile, those in the Garden City are in for a “pretty nice weekend all around”.