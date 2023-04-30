Heavy rain hits Northland, with downpours in Coromandel as severe weather moves across upper North Island

A low pressure sinking in from the northwest will be bringing some windy, wet weather to Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel. Then warm, muggy air will lead to some very warm nights for the start of the week - especially across the North Island.

Heavy rain is battering Northland and showers have begun in Auckland and the Coromandel as severe weather moves across the upper North Island.

A MetService spokesperson said Northland’s Kaikohe had the most rain as of 10am Sunday, with 54mm of rain over the 10-hour period.

Kerikeri and Whangārei have had 30 and 27mm of rain, respectively.

Northland/Te Tai Tokerau was forecast to get 100 to 140mm of rain, with easterly winds potentially approaching severe gale at times.

More downpours and easterly gales were set to hit, MetService said, with an active front moving south over the upper North Island during Sunday and Monday.

Weather warnings were updated shortly before 10am Sunday, with a heavy rain warning in place for Coromandel Peninsula, and orange rain warnings for Northland.

A heavy rain warning was in place for Bay of Plenty west of Kawerau, including Rotorua, from 2pm Sunday to 2am Tuesday, with falls of up to 150 to 220 mm.

In Auckland a heavy rain watch was in place.

Strong wind watches were in place for Northland, northern Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula and eastern Waikato.

Metservice Severe weather warnings and watches were covering the upper parts of both islands.

Some 150 to 200mm of rain was expected to fall across the entire Coromandel district, with gale force easterly winds gusting up to 100kph, according to MetService.

A MetService spokesperson said between 60 and 90mm of rain was expected to fall in the Auckland region between Sunday and Monday.

While Tāmaki Makaurau wasn’t expected to receive as much rainfall as Northland or the Coromandel, rainfall accumulation may reach the criteria needed for a heavy rain warning, they said.

Severe weather was also now expected in the South Island at the start of the week, with a heavy rain warning now in place for the Tasman region, northwest of Motueka, from 3pm Monday, MetService said.

Worry in Coromandel

“Keep yourself safe,” said Thames-Coromandel mayor Len Salt, who added the district was taking the warnings seriously and asking people to pay attention to the conditions.

The council was expecting there to be flooding in some areas and therefore road closures.

Salt said the district’s roads were still vulnerable from a number of significant weather events, including Cyclone Gabrielle, that battered it between January and March.

Salt urged residents to read Civil Defence warnings carefully and avoid travel in the district if at all possible.

“We’re always cautious about weather,” Salt said when asked how residents were faring.

The peninsula was vulnerable, he said, and each year it was typically hit by between five and six major weather events that compromised roads and caused localised flooding which in turn impacted people’s ability to travel.

But people who travelled to the peninsula were by and large aware of the potential hazards, and its residents were “resilient”, Salt said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Cyclone Gabrielle hammered the Coromandel in March. Pictured, damaged marques are seen torn in the wind in Whangamatā after Cyclone Gabrielle.

After several significant weather events over summer, the district’s drains and culverts had been cleared, and contingency planning had been under way in case communities were cut off again, Salt said.

“We are extraordinarily well-prepared, but at the same time we ask people be aware of the conditions and take it easy.”

Between Saturday night and Thursday up to 750mm of accumulated rainfall could strike the district, Salt said, but ultimately residents would not know their fate until it hit.

The amount of rain that would fall would depend on the speed the front was travelling and whether it had a chance to build and accumulate more rainfall over a longer period, causing more damage.

In any case, the district did not have the same level of low-lying intense housing as Auckland which caused some of its areas to be particularly vulnerable, he said.

“We take each situation as it comes.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff Thames-Coromandel mayor Len Salt has asked residents to stay indoors.

Civil Defence controller Garry Towler said residents should prepare and make plans if slips, falling trees, flooding, road closures and power outages impacted and isolated communities.

“Although we have had a few good weeks to dry out and get major repairs done across the roading network, the entire Coromandel Peninsula is still very fragile, and we are expecting further slips and flooding this week – some could be significant,” Towler said.

The council will post regular updates on its Facebook page and Waka Kotahi and MetService will also have rolling information for residents.

South Island next in line

Between 100 to 140 mm of rain was expected for the Tasman region, with the warning potentially being lifted at 3pm on Tuesday, however that may change.

A MetService spokesperson said the weather system would then move down the west of the South Island from Tuesday.