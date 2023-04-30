Heavy rain to hit Bay of Plenty, Nelson areas as severe weather moves across New Zealand

A low pressure sinking in from the northwest will be bringing some windy, wet weather to Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel. Then warm, muggy air will lead to some very warm nights for the start of the week - especially across the North Island.

Heavy rain and possible severe gales are expected to continue in the upper North Island and parts of the Nelson region into Monday, and possibly through to Wednesday, as a subtropical storm moves across the country.

MetService has put several areas under orange heavy rain warning and strong wind watch – from Cape Reinga to Kaiwaka in the upper North Island, Port of Charles to Waihi in the Coromandel, Tauranga, Rotorua and the northwest Tasman region on the South Island.

Heavy rain battered Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel on Sunday.

A MetService spokesperson said Northland’s Kaikohe had the most rain as of 10am Sunday, with 54mm of rain over the 10-hour period.

Kerikeri and Whangārei have had 30 and 27mm of rain, respectively.

MetService said further heavy rain was likely on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The Tasman northwest of Motueka should expect 100mm to 140mm of rain, peaking on Monday evening.

Rivers in Golden Bay, (like the Takaka River and its tributaries, and Aorere River) would be the most affected.

Metservice Severe weather warnings and watches were covering the upper parts of both islands.

The Nelson Tasman Civil Defence said they weren’t expecting rivers would not reach annual flood levels, but care should be taken when out and about.

The Coromandel Peninsula’s heavy rain warning was up till 5pm on Monday, while MetService also warned of thunderstorm in Northland.

There was a heavy rain watch in Auckland, including the Great Barrier Island, till Monday; the ranges of Bay and Plenty east of Te Kaha and Gisborne, north of Tokomaru Bay, till Tuesday and Bay of Plenty from Kawerau to Te Kaha until Wednesday.