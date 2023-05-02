Muggy weather accompanied by rain to continue for at least three more days across country

The low pressure that is bringing the wet weather is also dragging warm air across the country with many places in for an exceptionally mild start to May.

The weather across the country is expected to be “moist and muggy” for most of the week as a subtropical storm moves across Aotearoa.

“More than a month’s worth of rain” is expected for parts of the country over the coming days, MetService said.

MetService meteorologist Alec Holden said “moist air” was coming down from the tropics causing much of the country to feel humid.

Holden said the feeling was set to last for at least the next three days countrywide.

An active front associated with a subtropical low moved south over the upper North Island on Monday and would reach central New Zealand on Tuesday, bringing periods of heavy rain to some places.

The low is forecast to approach the lower South Island from the west, then spread a “strong” and humid northwest flow as it moves away to the south late on Tuesday.

The “strong humid and unstable” northwest flow, with embedded fronts, is expected to bring periods of heavy, possibly thundery rain to the west of the South Island.

MetService has placed several areas under a heavy rain watch, while a strong wind watch is in force for Westland south of Fox Glacier.

Bay of Plenty from Rotorua to Te Kaha has a watch in place from 8pm Monday to 3pm Wednesday.

Bay of Plenty east of Te Kaha and Gisborne north of Tokomaru Bay could expect 140 to 200mm of rain, mainly about the ranges, from 8pm Monday to 11am Wednesday.

Buller south of Karamea had a watch in place from 6am-6pm Tuesday.

Tasman northwest of Motueka was in for 90 to 130 mm of rainfall, mainly in the ranges, from 8pm Monday to 5pm Tuesday.

Westland south of Otira could expect 300 to 400 mm of rainfall in the ranges, and 100 to 150 mm nearer the coast, from 6am Tuesday to 3am Thursday.

Wet conditions are expected to last through the week, with “really warm humid” temperatures also forecast.

The warmest place on Monday was Whanganui at about 25C at the airport while Palmerston North, Wellington and Auckland were expected to have highs in the mid-twenties on Tuesday.

Christchurch was looking at a high of 22C on Tuesday.