Sharp cold snap with snow to 400m on the way, replacing unseasonable tropical warmth

Severe Weather Warnings and Watches are in force for many places in the west and north of the country, including areas that have already seen a very wet start to May.

A sharp cold snap, with snow to low levels, will arrive in the next few days to replace the tropical air that has brought unseasonal warmth, and some heavy rain, to much of the country.

MetService shows the start of the cooler weather arriving in Invercargill on Tuesday morning, with southwesterlies lowering temperatures during the afternoon.

In contrast, at the same time, the top of the North Island will be at risk of intense downpours as the last of the tropical air crosses other parts of the country.

The cold change is expected to start being felt in Christchurch late Tuesday, and in Auckland from Wednesday morning. Auckland is expected to have a daytime high of just 14C on Thursday.

READ MORE:

* Chance of intense downpours in Auckland, Northland on Tuesday, more heavy falls possible for upper South Island, Taranaki

* Brothers fix flood-damaged road themselves in rural Marlborough

* Residents back in their homes after heavy rain in the top of the South Island



“Tuesday is the big day this week, as this front moves across the North Island and the upper South Island, and the southerly starts to get going down south, bringing colder air,” MetService meteorologist Andrew James said on Monday.

MetService MetService tweeted this map, showing the weather situation on Monday morning

“Towards the middle of the week, as this tropical air leaves our shores it gets replaced by cold air coming out of the south.

“That brings really a plummeting in temperatures. Some places will have daytime highs lower than their current overnight lows,” James said.

For example, Christchurch was expecting a temperature range between 22C and 15C on Monday, while on Wednesday the range was expected to be between 15C and 3C.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Snow is expected to lower to 400m in the South Island later this week (file photo).

The extremely mild start to May was expected to be replaced by a couple of days of below average temperatures, followed by a period when temperatures were about average, James said.

The MetService forecast said a large and active trough of low pressure would start to move onto the country on Wednesday from the Tasman Sea, with strong or gale south to southwesterlies expected over the South Island.

“Snow is expected to lower to around 400m over the South Island for a time, which could affect a number of high roads and High Country farms. On Thursday, the cold south to southwesterlies spread over the North Island.”

There was low confidence snow could be heavy above 400m in Fiordland, and inland parts of Southland, Otago and South Canterbury.

There was moderate confidence rain could be heavy on Wednesday about Buller, the Tararua Range and Mt Taranaki, while there was low confidence of heavy rain that day for Southland, eastern parts of Otago, north Taranaki, the Central High Country, Bay of Plenty, Waitomo and Waikato.

The outlook for Friday looks more promising, with MetService predicting a ridge of high pressure will build over the country, and winds will ease.