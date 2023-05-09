More torrential rain heading for Northland and Auckland before thunderstorm front moves east

It’s another active day on Wednesday for much of the country as a number of fronts move across with rain, showers and possible thunderstorms for western parts, though less rain than today is expected.

A local state of emergency has been declared in Auckland as severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and gale-force winds lash the country.

There is a widespread risk of severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and gale force winds on Tuesday, with weather warnings and watches issued for much of Aotearoa, including several orange warnings.

MetService forecaster Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said while Auckland and surrounding areas had seen plenty of rain already, further downpours could be on the way.

“Going forward for the rest of today for the Auckland region some places could see an additional 20 to 30mm of rain, however, keeping in mind that with those downpours we could actually see those types of numbers within a very short space of time,” Makgabutlane said.

On Tuesday afternoon, MetService put out a severe thunderstorm warning for Auckland, Waikato and Hauraki, warning a line of thunderstorms were moving east across the Auckland region.

Grant Harvey/Stuff Flooding in Auckland’s Remuera on Tuesday after the first round of torrential rain.

“Some of these thunderstorms may become severe, producing localised torrential rain in excess of 40mm, damaging wind gusts of greater than 110kph, and a slight chance of a damaging tornado,” MetService said.

Heavy rain warnings are in place for much of the upper North Island into Tuesday evening, with Northland expected to see 70 to 90mm of rain, while Auckland including Coromandel and Great Barrier Island could see intense downpours of 60 to 90mm of rain.

The heavy rain is forecast to clear central Auckland around 9pm on Tuesday as the front continues on eastwards, Makgabutlane said.

“Today it continues to move eastwards into the Bay of Plenty then by tomorrow morning that main front is east of the country, however, it is quite an active atmosphere that we’ve got at the moment so tomorrow we’re expecting another wave of rainy and showery weather, we’re not out of the woods just yet.”

To the east, the Bay of Plenty including Rotorua is under a heavy rain warning through to the early hours of Wednesday, along with a severe thunderstorm watch until 11pm.

MetService warned an active front would bring intense rainfall and possibly severe thunderstorms to the region, including strong winds and the risk of damaging tornados.

The forecaster warned that the region could see flash flooding in low-lying areas, structural damage caused by strong winds and surface flooding on roads.

David White/Stuff Flooding hits Auckland as heavy rain falls over the city.

Meanwhile, north Taranaki is under a heavy rain watch until 9pm Tuesday with potential for squally thunderstorms in the area. Mt Taranaki is under a heavy rain warning with thunderstorms expected to bring 90 to 120mm of rain.

MetService has also issued orange warnings for the South Island and the West Coast. It said there was a risk of intense rain bursts on Tuesday with possible severe thunderstorms, and a “slight” chance of tornadoes.

Marlborough, Nelson and Tasman have also been placed under heavy rain warnings with 90 to 120mm of rain expected to fall in Tasman from Motueka westwards.

Meanwhile, 70 to 100mm of rain is expected about the Richmond and Bryant ranges, with 50 to 70mm of rain expected elsewhere in Marlborough.

A snowfall warning is in place for the Crown Range with snow expected to accumulate to 2-4cm on the road from Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

This southerly change on Wednesday is also expected to bring snow to the hills and mountains in the south, with a heavy snow watch for the Canterbury High Country and possible falls in parts of Southland, Otago and Canterbury.

The warning is in effect from 4pm on Wednesday to 2am on Thursday.

Snow is predicted to reach 400 metres – 500 metres with heavier falls around 700m where snow accumulations may approach warning criteria of greater than 10cm in 6 hours.

Supplied/Stuff MetService has issued heavy warnings for the majority of the country until Wednesday at 8am.

MetService has issued a heavy rain warning until 5pm Tuesday for Grey and Westland Districts from Fox Glacier northwards. On top of what has already fallen, these areas are expected to see a further 100 to 150mm of rain about the ranges and 40 to 60mm nearer the coast.

A heavy rain watch is also in place for Buller until 7pm on Tuesday.

Further inland, the headwaters of the Canterbury Lakes and rivers from Arthur’s Pass to Lake Tekapo can expect a further 80 to 120mm of rain near the Main Divide.