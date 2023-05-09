Torrential rain in Auckland eases as thunderstorm front moves east

It’s another active day on Wednesday for much of the country as a number of fronts move across with rain, showers and possible thunderstorms for western parts, though less rain than today is expected.

Torrential rain, thunderstorms and gale-forced winds that caused a local state of emergency in Auckland on Tuesday are easing as the storm front moves east.

There was a widespread risk of severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and gale force winds all day on Tuesday, with weather warnings and watches issued for much of Aotearoa, including several orange warnings.

A severe thunderstorm watch remained in place for the Coromandel Peninsula and Great Barrier Island for two hours on Tuesday evening starting at 5pm.

The Bay of Plenty and Rotorua are under a severe thunderstorm and heavy rain watch from 5pm till 11pm as the rain band moved east from Auckland.

“Some of these thunderstorms may become severe, producing localised torrential rain in excess of 40mm, damaging wind gusts of greater than 110kph, and a slight chance of a damaging tornado,” MetService said.

Meteorologist Stephen Glassey said that although the heaviest rain has moved east over Auckland, “it hasn’t completely gone, but it is nowhere near the same intensity.”

And forecaster Mmathapelo Makgabutlane described the main front as an “active atmosphere” and another wave of rainy and showery weather will be in store for Auckland on Wednesday.

Grant Harvey/Stuff Flooding in Auckland’s Remuera on Tuesday after the first round of torrential rain.

Heavy rain warnings were in place for much of the upper North Island into Tuesday evening, with Northland expected to see 70 to 90mm of rain.

Makgabutlane warned that the region could see flash flooding in low-lying areas, structural damage caused by strong winds and surface flooding on roads.

David White/Stuff Flooding hits Auckland on Tuesday as heavy rain pelts the city.

Meanwhile, north Taranaki was under a heavy rain watch until 9pm Tuesday with the potential for squally thunderstorms in the area. Mt Taranaki was under a heavy rain warning with thunderstorms expected to bring 90 to 120mm of rain.

MetService also issued orange warnings for the South Island and the West Coast. It said there was a risk of intense rain bursts on Tuesday with possible severe thunderstorms, and a “slight” chance of tornadoes.

Marlborough, Nelson and Tasman were also placed under heavy rain warnings with 90 to 120mm of rain expected to fall in Tasman from Motueka westwards.

Meanwhile, 70 to 100mm of rain was expected about the Richmond and Bryant ranges, with 50 to 70mm of rain expected elsewhere in Marlborough.

A snowfall warning remains in place for the Crown Range with snow expected to accumulate to 2-4cm on the road from Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

This southerly change on Wednesday is also expected to bring snow to the hills and mountains in the south, with a heavy snow watch for the Canterbury High Country and possible falls in parts of Southland, Otago and Canterbury.

The warning is in effect from 4pm on Wednesday to 2am on Thursday.

Snow is predicted to reach 400 metres – 500 metres with heavier falls around 700m where snow accumulations may approach warning criteria of greater than 10cm in 6 hours.

Supplied/Stuff MetService has issued heavy warnings for the majority of the country until Wednesday at 8am.

MetService issued a heavy rain warning until 5pm Tuesday for Grey and Westland Districts from Fox Glacier northwards. On top of what had already fallen, these areas were expected to see a further 100 to 150mm of rain about the ranges and 40 to 60mm nearer the coast.

A heavy rain watch was in place for Buller until 7pm on Tuesday.

Further inland, the headwaters of the Canterbury Lakes and rivers from Arthur’s Pass to Lake Tekapo were expecting a further 80 to 120mm of rain near the Main Divide.