Cold southerly blast likely to bring snow to South Island

It’s another active day on Wednesday for much of the country as a number of fronts move across with rain, showers and possible thunderstorms for western parts, though less rain than today is expected.

A cold blast of southerlies is likely to bring snow to parts of the South Island.

The strong southerly change was expected to bring snow to the hills and mountains, with possible heavy falls in parts of Southland, Otago and Canterbury.

But there was still a risk of thunderstorms for the western areas of both islands for the North and South Island on Wednesday, MetService Meteorologist Andrew James said.

“There’s lots of weather going on at the moment,” he said, caused by an influx of colder air.

MetService has issued a heavy snow watch for The Mackenzie Country from 8pm on Wednesday to 6am Thursday – with snow likely above 600 metres and heavy falls above 800 metres.

Snow was also likely above 400 or 500 metres on the northern hills of Southland north to the Waitaki River, with heavy falls above 700 metres, from 4pm on Wednesday to 2am on Thursday.

This excluded lower-lying parts of North Otago, Dunedin and Clutha.

The watches warned accumulations might approach the warning criteria of greater than 10cm in 6 hours.

Lewis Pass (SH7), Arthur’s Pass (SH73), the Lindis Pass (SH8), Crown Range Rd and Milford Rd (SH94) were likely to be affected, James said.

People travelling on Wednesday night and Thursday morning should be aware of the likelihood of snow.

James said there also remained a risk of thunderstorms in the west of both the North and South Islands on Wednesday.

For Kapiti-Horowhenua, Wellington and Marlborough there was a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in place, with heavy rain expected.

This was likely to ease towards midday.