More dreary weather ahead for country before cold snap

It’s another active day on Wednesday for much of the country as a number of fronts move across with rain, showers and possible thunderstorms for western parts, though less rain than today is expected.

More dreary and bleak weather is coming before a cold snap comes up from the south on Thursday.

MetService Meteorologist Stephen Glassey said thunderstorm warnings are in place for the western areas of both islands on Wednesday.

A westerly flow is paired with the showers over the country into Thursday which means it could be windier than usual.

“There will be showers again over Auckland but they will be short and sharp and not nearly as intense,” said Glassey.

The weather will be noticeably cooler on Wednesday as the cold snap makes its way up the South Island before reaching the north on Thursday.

“The lower South Island will definitely feel the cold first,” said Glassey.

Supplied/Stuff MetService has issued heavy warnings for the majority of the country until Wednesday at 8am

MetService has issued road snow warnings for the lower South Island beginning Wednesday evening which includes the Lewis Pass (SH7), Arthur’s Pass (SH73) and the Lindis Pass (SH8).

Snow is predicted to reach 400 to 500m with heavier falls around 700m where snow accumulations may approach warning criteria of greater than 10cm in 6 hours.

A snowfall warning remains in place for the Crown Range and Milford Rd with snow expected to accumulate to 2-4cm on both roads from Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

MetService said a further 2-4cm of snow is possible on the Crown Range road during Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

With the cold air moving over the country from Thursday, Glassey said frosts are likely as the weekend nears and the wind drops off.