Snow, wind and showers as temperatures plummet

A cold snap was predicted for much of New Zealand overnight on Tuesday, but warnings were lifted on Wednesday morning.

Temperatures are set to plummet around the country on Thursday, bringing heavy showers to some regions, and snow in the lower south.

Auckland is set for another day of showers and strong westerly winds with a colder high of 15C following flooding earlier in the week.

“Thursday’s weather in Auckland will be much the same as it was on Wednesday,” MetService meteorologist Kathryn Hodge.

Meanwhile, showers will be developing in the morning in Wellington which Hodge described as “potentially heavy”.

The rain will not last long as a southerly change crosses the capital which will ease before clearing out the showers by the afternoon. Wellington’s high is a nippy 11C.

In the South Island, Christchurch’s high will be matching Wellington’s, along with showers in the morning.

There is a risk of thunderstorms in Banks Peninsula as well as strong winds with gusts up to 90kmh in the morning.

Hodge said the showers and wind should clear from the city by the afternoon and there will be some fine streaks of sun.

“Everybody is going to be feeling the chill across the country tomorrow.”

Gore has the lowest temperature for the country on Thursday sitting at a brisk 8C.

A heavy snow watch is in place for Southland north of the Waitaki River where it is predicted to be above 400 metres from Wednesday afternoon till early Thursday morning.

There is potential heavy snow could fall above 700 metres and approach MetService’s warning criteria of more than 10cm in six hours.

Road snow warnings are still in place for the Crown Range road with the potential of 3-6cm to accumulate.

Milford Road also continues to have a road snow watch with the potential of 3-5cm of snow to accumulate on the road.

Thunderstorms are still being watched for in both the North and South Island but Hodge said these should ease off by the afternoon.