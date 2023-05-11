Snow, wind and showers as temperatures plummet, Desert Road reopens after being closed by snow

The lightning strike hit as heavy rain and hail fell in Auckland.

Temperatures have dropped sharply across the country as cold air, bringing snow and thunderstorms, replaced the warm air from the tropics that dominated the weather for more than a week.

Thunder and lightning rolled through many areas overnight, with MetService counting 1247 lightning strikes over land in the North Island. Waikato stood out as the country’s “lightning rod” with 414 strikes, meteorologist Alec Holden said. Auckland had 329 strikes, while 112 were recorded in the South Island.

“We have this very broad pool of cold air that has rocketed up from the Antarctic and spread itself over the country,” Holden said.

“As it moves over the warmer surfaces of New Zealand it becomes unstable and begins to rise, and does so quite rapidly, producing these thunderstorm cells,” Holden said.

The western half of the North Island was the area most likely to be hit by more thunderstorms during Thursday, but they were also possible elsewhere in the country.

Shortly after 9am Thursday, Waka Kotahi NZTA advised the Desert Rd, SH1, between Turangi and Waiouru, and SH46 between Rangipo and Tongariro – in the central North Island – had reopened after being closed by snow earlier in the morning.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Low snow on The Remarkables, near Queenstown on Thursday morning. Snow has fallen on the mountains around Queenstown, though not on the ground in the centre of the town or in Frankton.

Meanwhile, Auckland was set for another day of showers and strong westerly winds with a colder high of 14C predicted following flooding earlier in the week. It would follow a night of thunderstorms including a lightning strike on the Sky Tower.

MetService said hail up to 10mm in diameter could fall on Thursday across Auckland.

Waka Kotahi NZTA This Waka Kotahi NZTA traffic camera picture shows the Desert Road on Thursday morning.

“Thursday’s weather in Auckland will be much the same as it was on Wednesday,” MetService meteorologist Kathryn Hodge.

Showers were set to develop in the morning in Wellington, which Hodge described as “potentially heavy”.

The rain will not last long as a southerly change crosses the capital which will ease before clearing out the showers by the afternoon. Wellington’s high was expected to be a nippy 11C.

Supplied/Susan Fenemor Susan Fenemor sent in this picture of Mt Arthur in Kahurangi National Park, Tasman, on Thursday morning.

In the South Island, Christchurch’s high will be matching Wellington’s, along with showers in the morning.

There is a risk of thunderstorms in Banks Peninsula as well as strong winds with gusts up to 90kph in the morning.

Hodge said the showers and wind should clear from the city by the afternoon and there will be some fine streaks of sun.

“Everybody is going to be feeling the chill across the country tomorrow.”

Gore has the lowest temperature for the country on Thursday sitting at a brisk 8C.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Millbrook Resort in Arrowtown on Thursday morning.

About 9am Thursday, MetService said the threat of heavy snow had passed, but snow showers were still likely above 400m in Queenstown, and south of the town, until early afternoon.

Queenstown Lakes District Council advised the Crown Range Road was closed on Thursday morning. About 8.30am, it said snow had been cleared, but grit was still being applied.

”More snow is expected to fall this morning, so make sure you have chains in your vehicle and know how to fit them,” the council said.

Milford Road continues to have a road snow watch with the potential of 3 to 5cm of snow to accumulate on the road.