Chilly start to Friday for the North Island, plenty of weekend sun expected, frosts for some

The North Island woke to low temperatures on Friday, with MetService data showing Upper Hutt getting down to 0C, and Ardmore Airport in southern Auckland dropping to 5C.

In the central North Island, Waiouru was down to -3C early Friday, while MetService said Taupō got down to -1C, while Masterton aedged below zero. The MetService website showed Rotorua down to around 1C early.

At the top of the South Island Blenheim dropped to around 0C overnight, but much of the eastern South Island was warmer, with Christchurch above 7C through the early morning.

Timaru, Dunedin and Invercargill were all around 11C about 7am, putting them among the warmest places in the country.

Lake Pukaki in the Mackenzie Basin, often one of the coldest places in the country, only dropped to around 3C overnight, MetService forecaster Alec Holden said.

The cool temperatures in the North Island came after a cold, unstable south to southwest flow spread over the country in the past few days.

Unsplash A frosty start to the weekend as the country wakes up to a chill in the air.

A large high in the Tasman Sea is now heading towards the country, and expected to bring more settled weather during the weekend, although overnight temperatures are expected to be low.

MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said the ridge of high pressure from the Tasman Sea will bring clearings for most of the country.

For Auckland, the isolated showers will not be stopping until mid-morning Friday as fine, sunny spells increase in the afternoon with breezy southerly winds and a high of 15C.

Wellington is mainly fine on Friday with a clearing trend despite a chance of showers in the evening, with southwesterly breezes and the city’s high will be 14C.

It’ll be similar for Cantabrians, with showers, which Bellam said should clear by the afternoon as the weather gets pushed over to Banks Peninsula.

“There is quite a uniform air mass over the country, Christchurch will have a high of 15C,” he said.

Dunedin is in for a similar Friday with rain and a southwesterly wind dying out by the evening and a high of 13C.

Over the weekend, the morning frosts look set to continue as far north as Hamilton and Bellam said those getting up on Saturday for early sports around the country “will feel it”.

On Sunday, rain is expect for parts of the North Island near Hamilton, but the weather will be fine from the north-east to Auckland.

In the south, Fiordland and the West Coast will have a few showers along with Christchurch, while the rest of the island will remain calm and settled, although cooler temperatures are forecast.