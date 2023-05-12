Weekend weather: Frosty start to the weekend for most of the country

Much of the country will be in for a frosty morning on Friday, from the lower south all the way up to Thames, with the chill set to carry on through to the weekend.

MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said a ridge of high pressure from the Tasman Sea will bring clearings for most of the country.

“It’s going to feel cold on Friday morning, with temperatures much lower than what we have had in recent times after a warm spell,” he said.

Frosts will be featuring across the country on Friday and these will continue through the weekend as the nights become cooler, “especially in the South Island and then slight frosts all the way up to Hamilton”.

For Auckland, the isolated showers will not be stopping until mid-morning as fine, sunny spells increase on Friday afternoon with breezy southerly winds and a high of 15C.

Wellington is mainly fine on Friday with a clearing trend despite a chance of showers in the evening, with southwesterly breezes and the city’s high will be 14C.

It’ll be similar for Cantabrians, with showers Bellam said should clear by the afternoon as the weather gets pushed over to the Banks Peninsula.

Unsplash A frosty start to the weekend as the country wakes up to a chill in the air.

“There is quite a uniform air mass over the country, Christchurch will have a high of 15C,” he said.

Dunedin is in for a similar Friday with rain and a southwesterly wind dying out by the evening and a high of 13C.

Over the weekend, the morning frosts look set to continue as far north as Hamilton and Bellam said those getting up on Saturday for early sports around the country “will feel it”.

A settled weather weekend is predicted for the country, particularly on Saturday due to the ridge of high pressure from Friday.

Single-digit temperatures may be felt overnight with Taupo plummeting to -1C and Fiordland and the West Coast are forecast to see some rain by Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, rain is expect for parts of the North Island near Hamilton, but the weather will be fine from the north-east to Auckland.

In the south, Fiordland and the West Coast will have a few showers along with Christchurch, while the rest of the island will remain calm and settled, although cooler temperatures are forecast.