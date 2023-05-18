Heavy rain and snow for lower South Island while gales forecast for a wet upper North Island

Surface flooding at pie shop in Mt Albert, Auckland, on May 9.

Parts of the upper North Island are expected to end the week with heavy rain and gales, little more than a week since the previous bout of wet weather caused flooding in Auckland and Northland.

Before then, heavy rain would also be “piling in” to Westland and Fiordland during Wednesday afternoon, MetService meteorologist John Law said.

The front bringing the rain to the lower South Island could also bring snow down to 600-700m in Central Otago and the Queenstown Lakes area by early Thursday. MetService said heavy snow accumulations were possible above 800m.

Heavy rain could also reach the Dunedin and Clutha areas until late morning Thursday.

Law said a second front bringing the heavy rain and gales to the north of the country would be much faster moving than some systems that had affected parts of the country in recent weeks.

KELLY HODEL/WAIKATO TIMES/Waikato Times Heavy rain is expected for several parts of the country in the next few days.

“I think we’re going to find the winds picking up (in the north) as we go through Thursday, and also a burst of heavier rain as we go through Thursday into Friday,” Law said.

MetService is warning of a chance of heavy rain in Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty, covering a range of time periods starting from mid-afternoon Thursday through to mid-afternoon Friday.

It also has moderate confidence of heavy rain in eastern Bay of Plenty and northern Tairawhiti, and about Nelson/Tasman and northern Marlborough, on Friday and Saturday.

Northeast winds could also approach severe gale strength in exposed places in those areas at times during the same 24-hour period. There was moderate confidence of northwest gales in Northland late Friday.

From late Friday into Saturday, there was moderate confidence of severe gales tending west-northwest affecting much of the upper North Island from Taranaki to Hawke's Bay northwards.

MetService is forecasting gusts in exposed areas to 90kph on Thursday in Northland, Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula.

Niwa Weather said rainfall amounts of 50-100mm was possible for parts of Northland by midnight Friday, but it also said the weather pattern could take a “drier turn” from next week through to mid-June.

Below normal rainfall would likely be a response to the emergence of El Niño, which could also be the reason for an expected dry spell across most of Australia through to the end of May, Niwa Weather said.