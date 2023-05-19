Deep subtropical low bringing heavy rain, gales to some North Island areas, possibly into northern South Island

For 5am Friday May19

MetService Heavy rain is set to fall, check out the latest weather forecast for the weekend from MetService.

A deep subtropical low is expected to bring bouts of stormy weather with heavy rain and severe gales to parts of the North Island, stretching into the top of the South Island, on Friday and Saturday.

MetService expects the heaviest rainfall on Friday to be in northern Gisborne, while in western Tasman it could last through Friday and into Saturday.

There’s also a possibility of some heavy rain during Friday morning in Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, and about Mt Taranaki. Heavy rain is possible through Friday morning to mid-afternoon in Bay of Plenty.

Northeast winds could approach severe gale strength in Auckland early Friday, through to late morning in Coromandel Peninsula, through to mid-afternoon in Bay of Plenty and eastern Waikato, and throughout the day in northern Gisborne.

READ MORE:

* 'Prepare, don't panic' advice for those feeling anxious as more heavy rain expected to hit North Island

* Rivers rising in Southland after day of heavy rain

* Lots of rain, but warmer days dominated Taranaki weather in April



Places most likely to have heavy rain on Saturday are eastern Bay of Plenty and the Gisborne ranges, Waitomo, north Taranaki across to Tongariro National Park, and northwest Tasman.

Places most likely to have severe west to southhwest gales on Saturday are Northland, Auckland, northern Waikato, Coromandel Peninsula, and western Bay of Plenty.

Stuff/Stuff Heavy rain and gales are on the way for parts of the country on Friday and Saturday.

The low that is the source of the stormy weather had already been responsible for heavy rain in the south and west of the South Island on Wednesday and Thursday, along with snow to 800m, MetService meteorologist Peter Little said.

A front tied to the low was bringing the heavy rain and gales to northern areas through to late Friday morning. Unlike recent heavy rainfall events, that front wasn’t expected to stall, and would move quickly southeastwards to be east of the country by midday Friday.

“However, surface flooding and slips are still possible even during this shorter rainfall event, as some areas may see heavy rain fall due to the tropical moisture and thunderstorms involved,” Little said.

"A period of westerly gales will also affect northern parts of the country on Saturday as the low moves eastwards across the central North Island.

“The gusty westerly winds and already sodden soil, means people are advised to be prepared for power outages due to falling trees disrupting power lines."

Rain or showers were forecast for most places on Saturday, with the west of the North Island and Tasman region likely to be the wettest places.

Once the low moved to the east of the country a cooler, unsettled west to southwest flow would become established, Little said.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Flooding after heavy rain in south Auckland last week.

Frequent showers were likely in the west of both islands through until at least early next week, with showers for eastern areas from time-to-time.

While Wellington may be missing the worst of the weather, it is still expected to have rain at times during Friday and Saturday, with southerlies strong by late Saturday.

The forecast for Christchurch has rain on Friday, with a few showers on Saturday and southwesterlies becoming fresh in the afternoon. Daytime highs are expected to reach just 12C on Friday and 13C on Saturday.