Heavy rain and wind bring down Rotorua slip, slow down Auckland roads

Heavy rain is set to fall, check out the latest weather forecast for the weekend from MetService.

Torrential rain is lashing the North Island, bringing down at least one slip and causing commuter woes in Auckland.

Motorists are asked to use another route and avoid the landslide on State Highway 30 near Rotorua.

The worst of the weather hit Northland overnight, with Auckland in the midst of the rain band on Friday morning, MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said.

The wind and rain is heading south-east and towards the Bay of Plenty and Coromandel, then into the top of the South Island.

READ MORE:

* 'Prepare, don't panic' advice for those feeling anxious as more heavy rain expected to hit North Island

* Rivers rising in Southland after day of heavy rain

* Lots of rain, but warmer days dominated Taranaki weather in April



It was a wet commute for Aucklanders, with Warkworth seeing 20mm of rain since 8pm Thursday – with more on the way.

Strong winds closed some lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge, with speed limits reduced.

The weather has also forced Auckland Transport to swap Half Moon Bay and Pine Harbour ferries with buses until at least 9am.

Stuff/Stuff Heavy rain and gales are on the way for parts of the country on Friday and Saturday.

An Orange Heavy Rain Warning is in place for Gisborne, north of Tolaga Bay, from 6am until 6pm on Friday, with 60 to 90mm of rain expected in the ranges.

There was another for Tasman, west of Motueka, from 1am on Friday to 1pm on Saturday. 150 to 180mm of rain was expected to accumulate in the ranges.

Thunderstorms, localised downpours, slips and surface flooding is possible.

People should be prepared for power outages due to falling trees disrupting power lies, due to the gusty westerly winds and already sodden soil.

Auckland was sitting at 17C on Friday morning, expected to hit a high of 21C. It was 9C in Wellington and expected to reach 16, with Christchurch sitting on 9C and only to get to 12C.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Flooding after heavy rain in south Auckland last week.

Northeast winds were expected to hit severe gale strength in Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty, eastern Waikato and Gisborne.

Rain or showers were forecast for most places on Saturday, with the west of the North Island and Tasman region likely to be the wettest places.

Frequent showers were likely in the west of both islands through until at least early next week, with showers for eastern areas from time-to-time.

While Wellington may be missing the worst of the weather, it is still expected to have rain at times during Friday and Saturday, with southerlies strong by late Saturday.