Heavy rain batters North Island, strong winds on the way

Heavy rain is set to fall, check out the latest weather forecast for the weekend from MetService.

Torrential rain is making way for strong winds and possible severe gales through to the weekend.

The worst of the rain hit Northland overnight, with Auckland in the midst of the rain band on Friday morning, MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said.

It brought down at least one slip near Rotorua and caused commuter woes in Auckland, but had travelled into the Bay of Plenty by noon.

Strong winds were expected to hit Northland on Friday afternoon, before reaching the rest of the North Island between Friday night and Saturday.

Strong Wind Watches were in place for most of the North Island over the next two days. Gales could be severe and reach a maximum of 110kmph.

The winds and the low pressure system also meant that there would be large waves – especially on the west coast of the North Island.

Auckland was forecast to reach a high of 18C on Saturday, with Wellington to hit 15C. In Christchurch, the temperature would get to 13C.

One lane of State Highway 30 near Rotorua has reopened after a landslide, with the road expected to be fully open by Friday afternoon.

MetService MetService is warning of strong winds for much of the North Island.

Orange rain warnings

Orange Heavy Rain Warnings remain in place for Gisborne and Tasman, where the heaviest rain was expected.

In Gisborne, north of Tolaga Bay, the warning was in place from 8am until 6pm on Friday, with 60 to 90mm of rain expected in the ranges.

For Tasman, west of Motueka, it was from 1am on Friday to 3pm on Saturday. 150 to 180mm of rain was expected to accumulate in the ranges.

Thunderstorms, localised downpours, slips and surface flooding is possible.

People should be prepared for power outages due to falling trees disrupting power lies, due to the gusty westerly winds and already sodden soil.

Frequent showers were likely in the west of both islands through until at least early next week, with showers for eastern areas from time-to-time.

While Wellington may be missing the worst of the weather, it is still expected to have rain at times during Friday and Saturday, with southerlies strong by late Saturday.