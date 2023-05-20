'Grim looking' Saturday for most of the North Island, not much better for many south of Cook Strait

Many places are in for a wet and windy Saturday, with MetService warning of a risk of gales across much of the North Island.

Anyone looking for the best place to be should perhaps head down towards Fiordland, MetService meteorologist John Law said.

“Elsewhere, I think it’s a rather cloudy and a windy wet story,” he said. “It’s a pretty grim looking Saturday across the North Island.”

MetService is forecasting winds gusting to 90kph in exposed places at times during Saturday for Northland, Auckland, western Waikato, Hawke’s Bay, the central North Island, Whanganui and Manawatū. In Taranaki gusts could reach 100kph.

In some parts of the lower North Island winds could remain near severe gale strength through to early Sunday.

There’s a risk of heavy rain in western Tasman through to mid-afternoon Saturday, and also a chance of heavy rain during Saturday in Tongariro National Park and Mt Taranaki.

MetService is forecasting showers, possibly heavy with squally thunderstorms, for Auckland on Saturday. Westerlies could gust to 90kph in exposed places. Sunday is looking somewhat better with isolated showers and easing westerlies.

Stuff Saturday will be windy across much of the country, with a chance of gusts to 90kph in exposed places for many North Island regions.

Occasional showers are predicted for Wellington on Saturday, with northerlies turning strong southerly late in the afternoon. Rain is expected to ease on Sunday.

Saturday is also gloomy in Christchurch, with patchy drizzle forecast to turn to rain, along with freshening south westerlies. Sunday looks better with rain clearing to fine early, but the city isn’t expected to get any warmer than 12C during the weekend.

A low pressure to the west of the country on Friday would be dominating the country during the next day or so, meteorologist Law said. The low is forecast to cross the North Island during Saturday.

A “generally improving story” was expected on Sunday. A “very brief” ridge of high press was expected to move onto the country towards the end of Sunday, but more rain was moving in from the west and expected to arrive towards the start of next week.

MetService said severe westerly gales were possible on Sunday morning for the central North Island high country, Whanganui, northern Manawatū and Hawke's Bay.

Also Sunday morning there was a chance of heavy rain for the far south of Taranaki, Whanganui, Taihape and parts of Manawatū.