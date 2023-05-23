Sunshine and clear skies blow in after wet, thundery start to the week

For much of Aotearoa New Zealand it is looking like a dry and fine few days. However, rain wrapping around an area of low pressure continues to feed into the far northeast of the country.

Sunshine is forecast to follow a wet and thundery start to the week as a high pressure system sweeps in from Wednesday.

MetService forecaster John Law said there was likely to be the first good string of dry days in a while.

“This ridge of high pressure, which is building across from the Tasman Sea, keeps all of us dry, fine and fairly settled as we head through Wednesday, Thursday and probably for the North Island all the way through to Friday,”Law said.

While there was a slight chance of showers in eastern areas, it was unusual to see clear skies across the country at this time of year, he said.

READ MORE:

* Four key reasons to explain New Zealand's sodden 2023

* Torrential rain in Auckland eases as thunderstorm front moves east

* Hot and sticky nights caused by 'moist' air mass to ease for North Island



“We’ve still got a few showers to watch out for tomorrow, you might perhaps find a few showers around the eastern side of the North Island and perhaps a few spots of rain around that eastern side of the South Island.

The dry weather, clear skies and lighter winds were expected to continue through to Friday for most of the country.

While the system was not expected to bring warmer temperatures, sunshine and lighter winds would hopefully make it feel a few degrees hotter, Law said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF/Stuff A welcome break from the rain and bitter cold is coming from Wednesday.

The upper North Island could expect highs of 17C to 18C through Thursday and Friday while the central and lower areas of the island will see highs of 14C to 15C.

Meanwhile, inland parts of the country can expect to be subject to cooler nights for the rest of the week.

In a return to the May we all know, wet weather was expected to return to the South Island’s West Coast on Friday, with Fiordland and Westland expected to see heavy rainfall.

Law said strong northwesterly winds may push the rain towards parts of Southland, Otago and Canterbury.